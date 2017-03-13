'Dragon Tattoo' follow-up coming in 2018 with new cast
Lisbeth Salander is coming back to the big screen in 2018, but she won't be played by Rooney Mara or Noomi Rapace, who each portrayed the mysterious hacker in previous movies.
Columbia Pictures has announced that a follow-up to “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” trilogy will begin production in September with a new cast, and Fede Alvarez will be the director.
It will be based on author David Lagercrantz's “The Girl in the Spider's Web,” the fourth book in the series created by Swedish author Stieg Larsson, who wrote the first three before he died in 2004. The film is set for an October 2018 release.
The Larsson books were all turned into Swedish language movies, starring Repace, in 2009. Columbia released a David Fincher adaptation of “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” in 2011 starring Mara and Daniel Craig. Rumors of a follow-up with the same cast have circled for years.
Alvarez, who directed the thriller “Don't Breathe,” is on the hunt for new actors.