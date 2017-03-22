'Last Man Standing' actor Jonathan Adams has Pittsburgh roots

Pittsburgh native Jonathan Adams' early attraction to acting was not so much a matter of following his heart as heeding his hormones.

“What are you going to do? She was adorable. It's not too complicated: I was 16,” laughs the now-49-year-old actor of pursuing the girl of his teen dreams at Wilkinsburg High School as his cute classmate went for an audition at the drama club and he followed right behind her.

He not only got the girl — he got a part.

Although the romance eventually broke up, his date with destiny and acting did not. Casting aside any self-doubts he might have had, Adams dove right in. “I was actually in a play (at school) before I ever saw one,” he says. “I enjoyed so much being able to play someone else; I've always looked for that fantastic thing in life. And I found the stage alluring for that reason.”

That was just stage one of a multi-faceted acting career that, more than 30 years later, has Adams addicted to the fun he has each week as one of the stars of “Last Man Standing,” ABC's Friday-night comedy hit toplined by Tim Allen as Mike Baxter, a “man's man” who won't man up to absurdities in his conservative viewpoints when challenged by the liberals around him. Think of him as a better- educated Archie Bunker with a fancier-looking couch.

A recurring “LMS” character for two seasons, Adams has been a regular the past three, portraying Chuck Larabee, the thoughtful frenemy/foil willing to deflate Mike's conservative ideology when it borders on idiocy. The two are battling brothers under the skin even as the outer layers differ.

Indeed, the “race card” is played for aces in this often witty comedy, with Adams getting a special close-up on this Friday's episode, in which he reveals a secret that might upend the Baxter family about to have a “Bad Heir Day.”

Adams gets a chuckle playing Chuck. “In a way, I'm playing myself — a bit of a smart aleck without trying to hurt people,” Adams says. “Chuck is someone who likes to point out when people are just plain stupid. He has a true sense of self.”

As does Adams: “I've lived a very blessed life; Chuck and I have a sense of destiny.”

With all his successes — including four years at the end of the last millennium starring with the Tony Award-winning Oregon Shakespeare Festival; numerous TV episodes, including playing one of the prime characters in “American Dreams” (2002-2005); and much voice work for video games/films making sound use of his resonant and gorgeously deep voice — there have been some disconnects that Adams regrets. One was having to drop out of Carnegie Mellon University due to financial constraints. Just couldn't make the tuition, he recalls.

“For six months afterward I sat in my mom's house,” down and out “in my pajamas and unshaven,” he recalls.

But talent, he learned, does eventually out, and his talents got him out of his mother's house as he cleaned up his act. “I started working throughout Pittsburgh, started getting jobs,” he says of being cast by the Pittsburgh Public Theater, Three-Rivers Shakespeare Festival and City Theater.

And he never lost contact with the friends he had made at CMU during his 18 months there. But, Adams reasons, he made the grade his own way. “In a way, I feel pretty good about not finishing school,” notes Adams, concluding that the real experience he got on stage — especially in Oregon, where he had “a blast” portraying Oberon in “A Midsummer Night's Dream” and discovering “the brilliant language I got to play as Petruchio in ‘The Taming of the Shrew'” — actually earned him a degree. “Even if it was from the School of Hard Knocks,” he chuckles.

But if there is a bone that sort of sticks in his craw it may be the experience he had working on the TV series “Bones” in 2006 on Fox. “I was on it for the first season when I found out I wouldn't be coming back,” he recalls. “That was the very first time such a thing happened to me. I said, ‘Nobody fires me!'”

But they did “and it was pretty jarring,” he remembers.

He healed quickly enough from the “Bones” break to be featured in multiple series, relying on his ability “to pull myself up from the bootstraps, which comes from my being odd and different.”

Odd and different? He laughs. “I've always been different,” he says. “And it hurts to be weird.”

Weird in what way? “I collected comic books,” such as those by J.R.R Tolkien, and The Hobbit, a trilogy published in 1989 as an adaptation of the Tolkien classic by Chuck Dixon, when it wasn't cool to do so.”

This “Last Man Standing” actor also stands out in a major way when it comes to his profession, a field possibly more known for its wedded blitz than harmony. Adams is happily married, has been for 23 years, “a wonderful achievement,” says the husband of Monica Farrell of Beltzhoover and dad of their two daughters.

Wherever he goes, proclaims Adams, so goes a little bit of Pittsburgh to accompany him. And he decidedly has a taste of the old neighborhood even when not living there now. How else to explain the exuberance and joy when one of his favorite dining spots is brought up? “The Original Hot Dog Shop? Of course I miss it!” he exclaims of the Oakland icon. “Tell me, did you ever have their breakfast?”

Michael Elkin is a contributing writer for the Tribune-Review and an award-winning arts writer and playwright as well as author of the novel, “I, 95.”