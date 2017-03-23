Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Movies/TV

Sebak and WQED start #rickstarter campaign for next series
Mary Pickels | Thursday, March 23, 2017, 2:27 p.m.
Rick Sebak during during PATF Annual Benefit at WQED Studio on Thursday, April 14, 2016.

WQED is turning to crowd funding for the first time, raising money for a “nosey” new project from Pittsburgh documentarian Rick Sebak.

“For many years now at WQED, we haven't been allowed to start shooting a new show till we're fully funded,” Sebak says in a release. “And while our friends at the Buhl Foundation have already given us some seed money, it's not enough to cover the considerable costs of making six half-hour programs. So we've decided to try this Kickstarter as a sort of 21st-century pledge campaign.”

For nearly 30 years, Sebak has explored Pittsburgh's neighborhoods. On WQED, he's been asking people questions about the city, why they live there, what they like about the place.

He's posed questions about favorite childhood Kennywood memories, shopping in the Strip District, moving to downtown Pittsburgh and renovation of the interior of the Squirrel Hill tunnels.

Sebak's newest project is called “Nebby: Rick Sebak's Tales of Greater Pittsburgh.” A Kickstarter campaign, dubbed “Rickstarter,” will begin at 12:01 a.m. March 27 and run through midnight April 25.

The kick-off for the campaign, which can be followed on social media by using #rickstarter, will be at 7:30 p.m. March 27 on WQED.

Sebak will review his plans for the series, which involve asking a lot of questions and celebrating Pittsburgh.

Supporters who “kick in” $13 will receive an “I'm a Sebak-er” button. Higher levels of giving come with bigger gifts, including spending a day with Sebak and his crew while they film, or an in-home performance from the Beagle Brothers.

Details: wqed.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com.

