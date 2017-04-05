Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Movies/TV

Venture Outdoors to screen 18 Banff film fest entries at Byham

Bob Karlovits | Wednesday, April 5, 2017, 3:12 p.m.
Submitted
A scene from 'Max Your Days'
Submitted
A scene from 'Sea Gypsies'

Updated 12 minutes ago

The best Pittsburgh routes to the wilderness will emerge April 8 and 9 at the Byham Theater.

For the 15th year, Venture Outdoors will screen some of the top entries from the Banff Mountain Film Festival in an event that has become a true rite of spring in this area.

The screenings here have drifted through a number of locations — from the Carnegie Lecture Hall in Oakland to the Carnegie Library Music Hall in Munhall.

But Donna Bour from the outdoors activity group seems to like the Byham the best and is pleased to have this year's group of 18 films there.

The films look at outdoor life in many ways, from accounts of daring adventures to examinations of environmental issues. They can be only a few minutes long to over an hour, which makes the time in the theater move briskly.

This year's features include “Being Hear,” a look at the glory of silence; “The Grand Siberian Traverse,” a trip on the Trans-Siberian Railroad; and “Max Your Day,” about the summer solstice in western Canada.

This year's event will have VIP get-togethers both days instead of only on Saturday. The auctions for trips and equipment also will be accessible online so fans of the festival can participate even if they are not there.

A post-screening get-together will be April 8 at the Elks Lodge in Pittsburgh's North Side.

The films are part of a festival at Banff Centre for the Arts and Creativity in Alberta, Canada. The 42nd annual film event in the fall drew 326 submissions. Of those, 96 were chosen as finalists and taken on the road for screenings in 550 locations in 40 countries on all seven continents.

Screenings will begin at 7 p.m. April 8 and 5 p.m. April 9. The VIP parties will begin at 4:30 and 2:30 p.m. on those respective days.

Admission is $20 for April 8, $15 for April 9 and $40 with the post-screening event. VIP tickets are $100.

Details: 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Bob Karlovits is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

