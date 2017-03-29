Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' cast reunites for 20th birthday

The Associated Press | Wednesday, March 29, 2017, 9:48 a.m.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
This Sept. 24, 2013 file photo shows actress Sarah Michelle Gellar in Los Angeles. Buffy Summers and her old pals from Sunnydale High are reuniting to celebrate “Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s” 20th birthday. Series creator Joss Whedon chats with stars Sarah Michelle Gellar, Alyson Hanigan and 10 other cast members on “EW Reunites: Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” which premieres Wednesday, March 29, 2017 on the streaming People/Entertainment Weekly Network.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this April 16, 2003 file photo, Buffy the Vampire Slayer' creator Joss Whedon is surrounded by vampires during the taping of the final episode of the cult comedy-horror series in Santa Monica, Calif. Buffy Summers and her old pals from Sunnydale High are reuniting to celebrate “Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s” 20th birthday. Whedon chats with stars Sarah Michelle Gellar, Alyson Hanigan and 10 other cast members on “EW Reunites: Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” which premieres Wednesday, March 29, 2017 on the streaming People/Entertainment Weekly Network.

Updated 44 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES — Buffy Summers and her old pals from Sunnydale High are reuniting to celebrate the 20th birthday of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.”

Series creator Joss Whedon talks with stars Sarah Michelle Gellar, Alyson Hannigan and 10 other cast members on “EW Reunites: Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” which premieres Wednesday on the streaming People/Entertainment Weekly Network .

“This is like a high school reunion, but much worse because they all still look really great,” Whedon says.

He and series stars including David Boreanaz, Nicolas Brendon, Charisma Carpenter and Michelle Trachtenberg share memories of their days on the show and reflect on its enduring impact.

“Buffy the Vampire Slayer” premiered in 1997 and ran through 2003. Its title character battled vampires, demons and other dark forces while navigating everyday teenage struggles. Whedon was nominated for an Emmy for his writing on the show in 2000.

The show was “the ultimate metaphor,” Gellar says.

“It was utilizing the horrors of adolescence manifested through these actual monsters,” she says. “And I think that (for) everyone going through it, that's the hardest time of life and to understand that you're not alone through that.”

The interview was filmed earlier this month in Los Angeles. The reunited “Buffy” cast also appears on the cover of the upcoming issue of Entertainment Weekly magazine, available Friday.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.