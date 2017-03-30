Check out Maddie Ziegler in upcoming movie 'Book of Henry'
Updated 24 minutes ago
She's been in the limelight since 2011, but now 14-year-old Maddie Ziegler is taking on one of the lead roles in a major motion picture, “The Book of Henry.”
The movie is about a genius teenager who concocts a plan to protect his neighbor (Murrysville native Ziegler) from her abusive stepfather (Dean Norris). Jaeden Lieberher, who starred in “St. Vincent,” plays the teen genius with Naomi Watts as his mother and Jacob Tremblay (“Room”) as his younger brother. The movie is due out June 16.
Ziegler first gained attention as one of the original stars of the Lifetime reality show “Dance Moms,” which debuted in 2011. She stayed on the show for six seasons. She's also starred in four of singer-songwriter Sia's music videos and was a judge last year on Fox's “So You Think You Can Dance.” She's made appearances on a few TV shows, including “Drop Dead Diva,” “Austin & Ally” and “Pretty Little Liars.”
The first trailer from Focus Features' “The Book of Henry” was released Thursday, and apparently in addition to acting in the movie, Ziegler gets to do some dancing.