Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

'Zookeeper's Wife' looks at smaller elements of global story

Rick Bentley | Wednesday, April 5, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 28 minutes ago

A small child lifts his arms so that he can be lifted up into a waiting train. There is an innocence in the youngster's eyes revealing no knowledge of the horrific fate that lies ahead.

He's followed by another child and then another. Finally, the last child is placed on the train, and the Jewish youngsters begin their trip to death at the hands of the Nazis. Only the mix of looks of anguish, loss of hope and hatred on the face of Jan Zabinski (Johan Heldenbergh) reveals the heartbreaking truth of the moment.

Zabinski also witnesses the brutal rape of a young Jewish girl that, in itself, is disturbing to watch but made all the more powerful by the way the scene is accented by Zabinski's face.

It's this kind of intimate filmmaking that makes director Niki Caro's “The Zookeeper's Wife” so powerful and haunting. The film is the latest to look at the evils committed during World War II but feels fresh because Caro keeps the focus on small moments like the one at the train station or with the young girl.

The film is based on Diane Ackerman's book, “The Zookeeper's Wife: A War Story” that recounts the true story of Antonina and Jan Zabinski, owners of the Warsaw Zoo in 1939. After the occupation by the Germans, the couple manage to turn their zoo into a way station for Jews escaping the country.

Antonina, as played by Jessica Chastain, is the heart of the story. She's a woman so in love with life that she embraces animals with the same compassion and care as humans. She explains it's easy to deal with animals because when you look into their eyes, you know exactly what they are thinking.

That's not the case with the Germans. Lutz Heck (Daniel Bruhl) initially connects with the Zabinskis as a fellow animal lover who runs a zoo in Berlin. As he finds power with the Nazi high command, he becomes more brutal toward both the people and animals.

Much of the relationship between Antonina and Heck gives Chastain some of her best acting opportunities. She's able to show the audience the disgust she feels for Heck while still playing it so the German has no idea about her true feelings.

Chastain has already earned two Oscar nominations for “Zero Dark Thirty” and “The Help.” Those were great performances, and this work surpasses them both.

Caro also finds time to deal with the strain put on the Zabinskis as Jan faces the realities of war while Antonina tries to keep Heck from discovering the truth at any cost.

The film has a pacing problem, spending a lot of time establishing Antonina's love of animals but racing through a pregnancy and birth. But, the pacing doesn't take away from the stark drama of this true story of bravery, hope, love and war as seen through smaller moments.

Rick Bentley is a Fresno Bee staff writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.