Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

Western Pa. company plans film on Kecksburg 'UFO' incident

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, April 4, 2017, 2:51 p.m.
Submitted
A poster for the upcoming movie 'Kecksburg'

Updated 3 minutes ago

Kecksburg is about to go Hollywood.

Grand Conspiracy Films, a production company based in Washington, Pa., is planning a film about the supposed UFO crash landing in 1965 in the small town of Kecksburg, an unincorporated community in Mt. Pleasant Township, Westmoreland County.

The company, which specializes in films based on folklore and urban legends, will hold auditions on May 7 at the Preston Community Arts Center in Kingwood, W.Va. The open call begins at 2 p.m.

Kecksburg will be the third feature film produced by Grand Conspiracy, and the fifth feature film directed by Western Pennsylvania native Cody Knotts. The company plans to create a series of films based on American folklore and urban legends, all of which will be filmed in West Virginia.

The script seeks to answer many unresolved questions surrounding the acorn-shaped object that crashed in 1965. In 2015, John Ventre, state director of the Mutual UFO Network, who will appear in the film, and Owen Eichler, who has done extensive research on Kecksburg, put forth the theory that the object that crashed on Dec. 9, 1965, was a General Electric Mark 2 re-entry vehicle that was launched as a spy satellite by the Air Force, but fell out of orbit.

Other actors slated to appear in leading roles in the film include Remington Moses, granddaughter of Ozzie and Harriet Nelson and daughter of Tracy Nelson, professional wrestler Shane Douglas as Kecksburg fire chief Stan Zielinski, Pittsburgh-based actor Richard John Walters and “Pittsburgh Dad” Curt Wootton.

The “object in the woods” was designed for the movie by Lycos founder Michael “Fuzzy” Mauldin, a Carnegie Mellon University graduate.

Filming for “Kecksburg” is scheduled for spring 2018 in northern West Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. More than 250 actors are needed for principal, supporting and background roles.

Details: 724-350-0127 or email Emily Lapisardi at kecksburgufo@gmail.com

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.