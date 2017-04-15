Glenn's come a long way for a bed-ridden Pittsburgh boy

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh native Scott Glenn is a man of mystery.

The acclaimed actor's many roles — from his breakout in “Urban Cowboy” to the “Bourne” movies — show off that quality in a career spanning some 40 years.

But of the many parts Glenn has played, his latest — Kevin Garvey Sr., a New York town's former police chief who hears voices on HBO's “The Leftovers” — might be the most inscrutable.

He is declared insane and shuttled off to an asylum, where the voices are stilled.

But Garvey has plenty left to say in the outcome of the series about the spiritual and secular dilemmas caused by the Sudden Departure, in which 140 million people — 2 percent of the world's population — suddenly disappear.

The “leftovers” are left wondering why they weren't chosen and what to believe in now that they've been spared.

“The Leftovers,” with stars Justin Theroux, Amy Brenneman and Liv Tyler, starts its third and final season on April 16.

“In a lot of ways, it is the most mysterious character I've played,” says the craggily handsome 76-year-old actor. “The voices that have been talking to me throughout the series have never told me a lie. And, suddenly, they've stopped talking, and I feel lost. Because they've been an addiction, given me a purpose in life.”

Western Pa. roots

“I have that Western Pennsylvania mentality,” says Glenn, who has lived in Ketchum, Idaho, for the past 40 years. “You don't have to read between the lines about what people mean. I feel right at home when I get back there.”

A number of Pittsburgh neighborhoods lay claim to his heartfelt love of the city. “I grew up all around Pittsburgh; my dad (Theodore, which is the actor's given first name as well) was a traveling salesman and as he did better, we moved to better neighborhoods.”

He says his late father “is my inspiration.”

“My father grew up on the Hill; he had no advantages in life at all. He never wimped out in the face of life. I've never lived up to the kind of guy he was,” Glenn says.

“I come from a functional family,” says an appreciative Glenn of his father, mother Elizabeth and siblings, Terry and Bonnie. “My parents were so much in love with each other.”

But still his childhood had challenges.

“I contracted scarlet fever when I was 9,” Glenn says, and at one point, the doctor treating him “told my parents that they better get a burial plot ready for me.”

Glenn recovered, but not without some telltale signs.

“I limped for 3 1⁄ 2 to 4 years afterward, and people from the neighborhood were mortified. I looked like a refugee from Auschwitz,” says the actor. “I got out of bed and knew I had to get physically active.”

The Pittsburgh streets provided plenty of opportunities. “If there was a pickup football game, I played it. I began to embrace physical things to get back to survivability.”

While he was bedridden for nearly a year, Glenn says, “I lived within my imagination. I made up tales, told myself stories.”

He would later study English at the College of William and Mary in Virginia.

And then there was his football field of dreams that inspired him as he lay in bed.

“Franco Harris — he was one of my greatest heroes,” he says of the Steelers Hall of Famer who played 12 years for the team. To this day, the actor describes himself as a “huge Steelers fan.”

Becoming an actor

For a career, Glenn was first drawn to the daily deadlines of journalism — “I always wanted to be a writer, and loved the poetry of Lord Byron” — but on his way to a newspaper job in the Virgin Islands, he made a life-altering stop in New York.

“The weakest part of my writing was dialogue,” he says of his literary ambitions. “But a friend of mine told me I should take some acting classes, that it would be good for me, since I would be speaking dialogue, and that would help me as a writer.”

He landed in classes taught by legendary acting coach and actor William Hickey (who earned an Oscar nomination for his role in “Prizzi's Honor).

“A lightbulb went off between my eyes,” says Glenn of discovering what he was meant to do with his life. “Acting found me.”

His folks also provided inspiration and sage advice when he told them he wanted to act. “My mother thought it was great; my father said, ‘Don't give yourself any deadlines'” to make it in the business.

Glenn worked as a bricklayer and club bouncer, until he found the right acting jobs.

In the 1960s, he got some theater work, including his Broadway debut in “The Impossible Years” in 1965 (opposite Alan King), married his wife Carol Schwartz, a former model and noted ceramicist, and converted to Judaism. In 1970, Glenn and his wife moved to Los Angeles, where he faced some lean years.

“I lived by my Dad's precepts: Be honest and don't hurt anybody. And if you leave things alone, things will work out for you.”

But maybe his father wasn't counting on his son's sudden bout with hubris. “I was a New York stage actor moving to work in Los Angeles,” says Glenn, of his stuffy self-image that hurt his chances to get work. “Suddenly I stopped working; I was locked out of the studios. I thought that I would never work again in Hollywood.

“I learned to drop that attitude.”

He also changed altitudes in 1978, moving to Idaho, where he originally figured, “I could apprentice myself out to a hunting guide, and then do some Shakespeare in the Park in Boise.”

He also worked as a mountain ranger and mixologist, mixed in with some acting gigs in Seattle. But it was a casting call in 1980 from friend James Bridges, director of “Urban Cowboy,” that made Ketchum's urbane cowboy the toast of Hollywood. His portrayal of Wes Hightower — the rugged, mechanical-bull-riding rogue who tangles with John Travolta's oil refinery worker — spurred Hollywood into action.

His acting career was set in motion, and Glenn has gleaned accolades for a bio brimming with creative, challenging roles, from “Silverado” (1983) to “The Hunt for Red October” (1990) to “The Bourne Ultimatum” (2007) and “The Bourne Legacy” (2012). He came back to Western Pennsylvania to film a supporting role in “The Silence of the Lambs” (1991) and he received much acclaim for his role as astronaut Alan Shepard in the Oscar-nominated “The Right Stuff” (1983).

Besides “The Leftovers,” Glenn has most recently been seen as Stick in Netflix's “Daredevil” and the upcoming “The Defenders” — both part of the Marvel universe.

The ever-evolving artist who once noted that “one reason I became an actor is my basic unwillingness to live one life,” had a tough time giving an answer when his two daughters recently asked him, “Dad, what do you want to be when you grow up?”

Why commit to one thing? he mused. “I'm changing every day.”

Michael Elkin is a contributing writer to the Tribune-Review and is an award-winning arts writer and playwright as well as author of the novel, “I, 95.”