Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

Roberts helps expand Rose Nose Day charity telecast

The Associated Press | Saturday, April 15, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 42 minutes ago

NBC is expanding its Red Nose Day charity programming with help from Julia Roberts and other stars.

The network said Wednesday that its prime-time schedule on May 25 will be devoted to the Comic Relief fundraiser for children in need.

“Running Wild with Bear Grylls for Red Nose Day,” with Roberts joining the host in Africa, will air at 9 p.m. A celebrity edition of “American Ninja Warrior” with Derek Hough, Natalie Morales and others will precede it at 8 p.m.

The night will be capped by NBC's third annual “The Red Nose Day Special,” hosted from 10 to 11 p.m. by Chris Hardwick.

“Red Nose Day's effort to lift children out of poverty is centered around heart and humanity, and we're excited to create a night of programming that reflects this,” said Paul Telegdy, president of NBC Entertainment's alternative and reality show group.

Roberts and Grylls will show how donations are helping people in Nairobi, Kenya, with other segments addressing how children in the United States and other countries are being helped.

Entertainment is key as well for Red Nose Day. The roster of stars has yet to be announced, but past specials included Celine Dion, Bono, Will Ferrell and Ludacris.

Red Nose Day was founded in Britain by filmmaker Richard Curtis and expanded to the U.S. two years ago, where it has raised more than $60 million to date. Donations are made through the sale of red noses at Walgreens and Duane Reade drugstores, neighborhood penny drives and bake sales, and the NBC special.

An added attraction this year: Curtis, writer-director of the 2003 movie “Love Actually,” created a short reunion film that will air as part of “The Red Nose Day Special.” Cast members revisiting their roles from the romantic comedy include Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Andrew Lincoln, Colin Firth, Liam Neeson, Bill Nighy and Rowan Atkinson.

Beneficiaries of Red Nose Day grants include charity organizations such as the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Save the Children and the Children's Health Fund.

Britain's Red Nose Day, which took place last month, brought in more than $90 million, according to Comic Relief Inc. The campaign has raised more than $1 billion worldwide since its origin in 1988.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.