Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

Movie review: 'Smurfs: The Lost Village' finds its own path

Maricar Estrella | Friday, April 7, 2017, 2:03 p.m.
AFP/Getty Images
Actress Demi Lovato attends Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation World Premiere of 'Smurfs: The Lost Village' at Arclight Culver City, on April 1, 2017, in Culver City, California.

Updated 40 minutes ago

In the first few minutes of the animated film “Smurfs: The Lost Village,” I couldn't help but wonder if this was going to be a terribly long version of the 1980s TV cartoon series.

Fortunately, “Lost Village” found its own path and became a sweet story about Girl Power.

If you're not familiar with the characters, the tiny blue Smurfs live in a remote village that's hidden from their nemesis, the evil Gargamel (Rainn Wilson). Led by Papa Smurf (Mandy Patinkin), the blue boys are aptly named by their characteristics, a la “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.” So, there is a Clumsy Smurf (Jack McBrayer), a Hefty Smurf (Mt. Lebanon native Joe Manganiello) and a Brainy Smurf (Danny Pudi). This is annoyingly spelled out in the beginning of the film, in case you don't get the point that Nosey Smurf (director Kelly Asbury) is the creepy one.

One Smurf is different from the rest — the lone female of the bunch named Smurfette (Demi Lovato). Her backstory is that she was actually created by Gargamel from blue clay to infiltrate the Smurfs and lead him to their secret home. But Gargamel's dastardly plot was upended by Papa Smurf, who turned Smurfette into a “real Smurf.” (This was spelled out in the TV series, so there are no spoilers here for true fans.)

“The Lost Village” deals with Smurfette's journey to find out what kind of Smurf she really is. It should be called “Smurfette's Search for the Lost Village.” When Smurfette and her closest pals Brainy, Clumsy and Hefty find a map to a “Lost Village” in the Forbidden Forest, it leads to the discovery of one of the biggest secrets in Smurfdom. Meanwhile, Garagmel tries to snatch them at every move.

The first two “Smurf” films in this franchise, in 2011 and 2013, tried to meld the human and Smurf worlds using live-action and computer-generated animation with some success. This new film stays closer to the original comic book series created by Belgian cartoonist Peyo in the late 1950s. The film is dedicated to Peyo's wife, Nine, who is attributed with choosing the hue of blue for the Smurfs.

It's fitting, then, that the film takes the simple premise of finding one's inner beauty and turns it into a loving tribute to female empowerment

Maricar Estrella is a Fort Worth Star-Telegram staff writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.