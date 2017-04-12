Keep an eye on these book-to-movie transformations

The book and movie worlds collided rather prestigiously last week, with the announcement that Barry Jenkins, writer/director of the Oscar-winning drama “Moonlight,” will adapt and direct Colson Whitehead's National Book Award-winning novel “The Underground Railroad” as a television series for Amazon.

While we wait to see how that promising-sounding project unfolds, let's check in with a few other upcoming book-to-movie transformations:

“My Cousin Rachel”: The 1951 romantic-mystery novel by Daphne du Maurier (“Rebecca”) arrives on screens this summer, with Rachel Weisz in the title role. Roger Michell (“Notting Hill”) directs; expect bonnets, moody candlelight and some strong supporting work by the Cornish coastline. (June 9)

“The Glass Castle”: Jeannette Walls' widely popular 2005 memoir of her troubled, nomadic childhood (the book spent more than 250 weeks on the New York Times best-seller list) was filmed last year, with Brie Larson as Jeanette and Naomi Watts and Woody Harrelson as her parents. No release date set yet, but it's likely to be out sometime this year.

“On Chesil Beach”: Ian McEwan adapted his delicate novella, about a young couple on their wedding night in 1962, for the screen; Saorise Ronan, who starred in the excellent movie version of McEwan's “Atonement,” plays the new bride. Again, no date set, but this sounds like the sort of movie that gets held for end-of-year release.

“The Snowman”: Harry Hole, the hard-boiled detective created by Norwegian crime novelist Jo Nesbo, finally comes to the screen, played by Michael Fassbender. At one point, Martin Scorsese was set to direct this film-in which Harry must solve a brutal murder case involving a very ominous snowman-but ended up as executive producer, with Tomas Alfredson (“Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy”) directing a strong cast that also includes Rebecca Ferguson, J.K. Simmons, Charlotte Gainsbourg and Chloe Sevigny. (Oct. 13)