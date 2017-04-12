Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

'Fate of the Furious' cast say Johnson/Diesel feud overblown

The Associated Press | Wednesday, April 12, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

“The Fast and the Furious” franchise has seen its share of drama outside of the films, but rumored infighting between the series' biggest stars, Vin Diesel and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, is uncharted territory for the long-running series.

The riff was put into the spotlight last year when Johnson, while shooting “The Fate of the Furious,” took to Instagram to both express appreciation for his female co-stars and embarrass some of his male counterparts for unprofessional behavior. It's alleged he was referring to Diesel.

But at the film's world premiere on April 8 in New York, many attributed the situation between the two stars as nothing more than “business as usual” on a film set.

Johnson and Diesel were not seen together during promotional appearances, nor did they pose together on the red carpet. Johnson walked the carpet at the beginning of the premiere, while Diesel arrived later.

Michelle Rodriguez, who plays Letty in the series, equated it to a family squabble.

“If you know a family that never fights, then I think ... you just met a Stepford family, and that family is (expletive),” Rodriguez said. “It's not real.”

Kurt Russell, who is back as Mr. Nobody, didn't notice any bad blood on the set.

But he also said conflict is not an unusual thing on movie sets in general.

“I didn't see that, and I was there a lot. I would tell you. If there was I would tell you, ‘Yeah, they got into it pretty good,' “ Russel said. Director F. Gary Gray, a newcomer to the franchise, thinks the situation was overblown in the media.

“When you're striving for perfection, the process isn't always perfect, but we are all proud of what ended up on the screen,” Gray said. But when asked if the two stars got along in the end, Gray simply said “ask them” before walking off.

Off-screen intrigue isn't expected to hamper box office results, however. The latest installment in the $3.9 billion franchise is expected to earn over $110 million when it speeds into theaters on April 14.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.