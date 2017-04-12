Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jude Law to play Dumbledore in 'Fantastic Beasts' sequel
Jude Law to play Dumbledore in 'Fantastic Beasts' sequel

The Associated Press | Wednesday, April 12, 2017, 2:06 p.m.
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Jude Law attends the 'The Young Pope' panel at the HBO portion of the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena, Calif. Law will play young Albus Dumbledore in the next “Fantastic Beasts” installment.

Jude Law will play young Albus Dumbledore in the next “Fantastic Beasts” installment.

Warner Bros. announced the casting April 11. The iconic wizard was played by two actors in the “Harry Potter” films, beginning with Richard Harris. After his death in 2002, Michael Gambon inherited the role.

J.K. Rowling, who has said Dumbledore is gay, has previously teased that the five-part prequel franchise of “Fantastic Beasts” will explore a more “troubled” time in Dumbledore's life. The author said, “We'll see him at that formative period of his life. As far as his sexuality is concerned, watch this space.”

Production on the next “Fantastic Beasts” film is to begin this summer, with a release scheduled for November next year. Last year's “Fantastic Beasts” grossed $813 worldwide.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.