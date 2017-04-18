In surprise move, Pittsburgh-shot 'Outsiders' on WGN cancelled

“Outsiders,” the Pittsburgh-shot drama on WGN America, will come to an abrupt end this month, according to Variety.

Despite being WGN's top-rated original series, Tribune Media has decided to cancel the show after the second season finale on April 25.

The cancellation comes a month after Peter Kern took over as interim president and CEO of Tribune Media and the same week the company announced it was pulling the plug on a digital news site, Tribune.com, which was set to debut April 25.

In a statement, Kern said, “We will be reallocating our resources to a more diverse programming strategy and to new structures, enabling us to expand both the quantity and breadth of content aired by WGN America. This move is designed to deliver even more value to our advertising and distribution partners. To free up the resources to reach this goal, we will unfortunately not be renewing ‘Outsiders.' We are grateful to our production partners at Sony Pictures Television and the terrifically talented people who made the show possible.”

“Outsiders” follows the off-the-grid Farrell family, who have lived on Kentucky's Shay Mountain for 200 years and whose lifestyle is threatened by a strip mining operation. Though Shay Mountain's harsh terrain is depicted as remote and treacherous, it was actually shot at the Henry Kaufman Family Recreational Park in Monroeville. The town of Blackburg, at the foot of Shay Mountain, was played by Millvale. Interior sets were constructed at 31st Street Studios in the Strip District.

The series stars David Morse as head of the clan, along with Ryan Hurst, Gillian Alexy, Kyle Gallner, Christina Jackson, and Thomas M. Wright.

Sony Pictures Television has the option to shop the show to other networks, including Netflix.