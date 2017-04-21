Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Movies/TV

It's an 'Unforgettable' weekend at the movies

Tribune-Review | Friday, April 21, 2017, 11:21 a.m.
Warner Bros.
Katherine Heigl and Rosario Dawson in 'Unforgettable.'
Walt Disney Company
The panda family from Disneynature's film, 'Born in China.'
Open Road
Charlotte Le Bon and Christian Bale in 'The Promise.'
Kerry Brown/A24
Armie Hammer, Brie Larson, Cillian Murphy, Sam Riley and Michael Smiley in the film, 'Free Fire.'

Updated 2 hours ago

Planning your weekend? Here's a look at the new movies this week:

“Unforgettable”

★★1⁄2 out of 4

Every once in a while, you need a good, juicy, erotic thriller. In the '90s, those were a dime a dozen, but now they're few and far between (forget the dopey “50 Shades” movies). Which makes savoring the outlandishly entertaining “Unforgettable” worthwhile. It's a female-driven melodrama — a “women's picture” as they used to call them in the Hollywood of the 1940s — that deals frankly with the issues of domestic violence, trauma and motherhood, all wrapped up in a salacious and often deliciously campy package.

For full review, read here .

“The Promise”

★★ out of 4

“The Promise” has all the trappings of a romantic wartime epic — movie stars, love triangles, exotic destinations. With all of the talent behind the camera and in front of it, it's confounding then that “The Promise” falls so flat. The film boasts Oscar Isaac, Christian Bale, gorgeous European shooting locations, and experienced talent steering the ship, but somehow all of that adds up to very, very little.

For full review, read here .

“Freefire”

★ out of 4

Ben Wheatley's tedious and tiresome tribute to gunplay, “Free Fire,” is a self-indulgent and meaningless exercise in genre and style. It is seemingly born from the idea that it would be a real kick in the pants to outfit a posse of great actors in ugly ‘70s duds and have them relentlessly shoot at each other in a crumbling factory for an hour and a half. That's it. That's the whole idea. Some fun.

For full review, read here .

“Born in China”

★★1⁄2 out of 4

“Born in China” is the latest installment in the “Disneynature” documentary series. It's “Planet Earth” aimed at younger audiences, but any nature lovers can find enjoyment here, especially in the stunning cinematography. While other installments have focused on specific species and eco-systems, “Born in China,” directed by Lu Chuan, gets up close and personal with some of the unique species found in China - pandas, snow leopards, cranes, Chiru antelope, and golden monkeys.

For full review, read here .

