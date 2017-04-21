Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

Fox revives 'The X-Files' ... again

The Los Angeles Times | Friday, April 21, 2017, 4:27 p.m.
David Duchovny as Fox Mulder and Gillian Anderson as Dana Scully in an episode of 'The X-Files.' Fox said it has ordered a second chapter of what itÕs calling an ÒX-FilesÓ Òevent series.Ó The 10-episode series will air during the upcoming 2017-18 TV season.

Updated 6 minutes ago

The truth is out there and it's this: Fox is re-resurrecting “The X-Files.”

Following last year's successful revival, the network announced Thursday that it has ordered a second chapter to “The X-Files” event series.

Stars Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny will once again reprise their roles as Dana Scully and Fox Mulder for the 10-episode installment, which will again be executive produced by creator Chris Carter.

“Chris' creativity, along with the brilliant work of David and Gillian, continue to propel this pop culture phenomenon, and we can't wait to see what fresh mysteries Mulder and Scully uncover in this next chapter of ‘The X-Files,' ” said David Madden, president of Fox Broadcasting Co., in a statement.

“The X-Files,” which ran for nine seasons from 1993 through 2001 in its initial run, was revived as a six-episode event series last year. It drew an average of 16 million viewers across multiple platforms.

Production on the next chapter in the event series will begin this summer, and the series is slated to air during the 2017-18 season.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.