Fox revives 'The X-Files' ... again

The truth is out there and it's this: Fox is re-resurrecting “The X-Files.”

Following last year's successful revival, the network announced Thursday that it has ordered a second chapter to “The X-Files” event series.

Stars Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny will once again reprise their roles as Dana Scully and Fox Mulder for the 10-episode installment, which will again be executive produced by creator Chris Carter.

“Chris' creativity, along with the brilliant work of David and Gillian, continue to propel this pop culture phenomenon, and we can't wait to see what fresh mysteries Mulder and Scully uncover in this next chapter of ‘The X-Files,' ” said David Madden, president of Fox Broadcasting Co., in a statement.

“The X-Files,” which ran for nine seasons from 1993 through 2001 in its initial run, was revived as a six-episode event series last year. It drew an average of 16 million viewers across multiple platforms.

Production on the next chapter in the event series will begin this summer, and the series is slated to air during the 2017-18 season.