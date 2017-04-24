Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Movies/TV

'Cars 3' cars come to life as tour rolls into Pittsburgh's SouthSide works

Tribune-Review | Monday, April 24, 2017, 12:21 p.m.
Disney
'Road to the Races' tour brings life-size replicas of the cars from 'Cars 3' to the SouthSide Works on April 26.

Fans of the “Cars” movie series can rev their engines as the “Road to the Races” interactive tour roars into SouthSide Works, 425 Cinema Drive, Pittsburgh, on April 26.

The stop is one of 26 being made across the country in advance of the Disney-Pixar film “Cars 3” opening in theaters on June 16.

The event, from noon to 5 p.m., invites fans to participate in various activities and get a sneak peek at the movie. A street art booth will feature Lightning McQueen and friends in a giant coloring mural, including colored pencil pack souvenirs.

Visitors to a racer pit crew station can take part in a tire-changing activity and photo opportunity. Fans can create a digital postcard with Lightning McQueen and receive dental care products with a “Cars” theme.

And an interactive play area will send Lightning McQueen and others racers down a gravity drop and launch them into action in new play sets featuring movie locations. A collection of die cast racers from past and present will be on display.

A movie preview will be held in the Cinetransformer Mobile Movie Theater, and fans can pose for pictures with their favorite, life-size character cars.

NASCAR's sports national youth program, Acceleration Nation, will display the science behind NASCAR racing, and attendees can check out elements from the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

The tour is open to the public at no charge. Final entry is 4 p.m.

Details: CARS3tour.com

