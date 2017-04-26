Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

'Star Wars: Episode IX,' 'Frozen 2,' live-action 'Lion King' coming in 2019

The Associated Press | Wednesday, April 26, 2017, 9:12 a.m.
Disney
Anna and Elsa from 'Frozen'
This photo provided by Disney/Lucasfilm shows Daisy Ridley, right, as Rey, and John Boyega as Finn, in a scene from the film, 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens,' directed by J.J. Abrams. The movie opens in U.S. theaters on Dec. 18, 2015.

Updated 37 minutes ago

Disney is planning a very big 2019, with the release of sequels to some of its biggest hits.

• “Star Wars: Episode IX” will fly into theaters on May 24, 2019, making it the first in the main trilogy to debut in the summer box office season, which kicks off at the beginning of May. Both “The Force Awakens” and the upcoming “The Last Jedi” were December releases, as was the “Star Wars” spinoff “Rogue One.”

• Elsa and Anna will be back in the animated sequel to the smash-hit “Frozen” on Nov. 27, 2019. Not much is known about the plot for “Frozen 2,” but it's expected that Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel will return to their roles of the princess sisters. Josh Gad will again voice adorable snowman Olaf and Jennifer Lee will stay in the director's chair. The first Frozen film is the ninth most successful in movie history, raking in more than $1.2 billion in ticket sales worldwide.

• Director Jon Favreau's live-action “Lion King,” featuring Donald Glover as Simba, is expected to debut on July 19, 2019. The remake of the 1994 animated film also will star Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner as Timon and Pumbaa, according to Variety.

Disney also announced the still-untitled fifth “Indiana Jones” film has been pushed back a year and is now set to arrive in theaters on July 10, 2020, with Steven Spielberg returning as director along with star Harrison Ford.

Disney also pushed its 3-D animated film “Gigantic” back two years to November 2020.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.