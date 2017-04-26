'Star Wars: Episode IX,' 'Frozen 2,' live-action 'Lion King' coming in 2019

Disney is planning a very big 2019, with the release of sequels to some of its biggest hits.

• “Star Wars: Episode IX” will fly into theaters on May 24, 2019, making it the first in the main trilogy to debut in the summer box office season, which kicks off at the beginning of May. Both “The Force Awakens” and the upcoming “The Last Jedi” were December releases, as was the “Star Wars” spinoff “Rogue One.”

• Elsa and Anna will be back in the animated sequel to the smash-hit “Frozen” on Nov. 27, 2019. Not much is known about the plot for “Frozen 2,” but it's expected that Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel will return to their roles of the princess sisters. Josh Gad will again voice adorable snowman Olaf and Jennifer Lee will stay in the director's chair. The first Frozen film is the ninth most successful in movie history, raking in more than $1.2 billion in ticket sales worldwide.

• Director Jon Favreau's live-action “Lion King,” featuring Donald Glover as Simba, is expected to debut on July 19, 2019. The remake of the 1994 animated film also will star Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner as Timon and Pumbaa, according to Variety.

Disney also announced the still-untitled fifth “Indiana Jones” film has been pushed back a year and is now set to arrive in theaters on July 10, 2020, with Steven Spielberg returning as director along with star Harrison Ford.

Disney also pushed its 3-D animated film “Gigantic” back two years to November 2020.