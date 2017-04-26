Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

Pittsburgh's Jeff Goldblum returning for 'Jurassic World' sequel

Wire Reports | Wednesday, April 26, 2017, 9:27 a.m.

Updated 21 minutes ago

Pittsburgh native Jeff Goldblum is returning to the world of dinosaurs for the next installment of “Jurassic World,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

Goldblum starred as cocky mathematician Dr. Ian Malcolm in the original Jurassic Park (1993) and its 1997 sequel “The Lost World.”

The sequel to the 2015 reboot of the film franchise is due out next year. It will once again star Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard and be directed by J.A. Bayona (“A Monster Calls”). It reportedly will be “darker” and “scarier” than “Jurassic World.”

Goldblum has stayed busy in his more than 40 years as an actor. He reprised his role from 1996's “Independence Day” in last year's sequel, “Independence Day: Resurgence,” and he plays the manipulative Grandmaster in this fall's “Thor: Ragnarok.” He also plays the character in an uncredited cameo in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” which comes out May 5.

Jeff Goldblum in 1993's 'Jurassic Park'
Joel Ryan/Invision/AP
In this June 6, 2016, file photo, actor Jeff Goldblum poses for photographers at the photo call for the film Independence Day Resurgence at Euston Station in London. The Hollywood Reporter said on April 25, 2017 that Goldblum would return to the Jurassic Park franchise for the upcoming sequel to 2015's 'Jurassic World.'
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.