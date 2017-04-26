Pittsburgh's Jeff Goldblum returning for 'Jurassic World' sequel
Pittsburgh native Jeff Goldblum is returning to the world of dinosaurs for the next installment of “Jurassic World,” according to Entertainment Weekly.
Goldblum starred as cocky mathematician Dr. Ian Malcolm in the original Jurassic Park (1993) and its 1997 sequel “The Lost World.”
The sequel to the 2015 reboot of the film franchise is due out next year. It will once again star Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard and be directed by J.A. Bayona (“A Monster Calls”). It reportedly will be “darker” and “scarier” than “Jurassic World.”
Goldblum has stayed busy in his more than 40 years as an actor. He reprised his role from 1996's “Independence Day” in last year's sequel, “Independence Day: Resurgence,” and he plays the manipulative Grandmaster in this fall's “Thor: Ragnarok.” He also plays the character in an uncredited cameo in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” which comes out May 5.