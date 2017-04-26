Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Movies/TV

Jonathan Demme, 'Silence of the Lambs' director, dead at 73

The Associated Press | Wednesday, April 26, 2017, 12:42 p.m.
In this May 31, 1992 file photo, director Jonathan Demme, left, holds his award for best director, actress Jodie Foster holds her award for best actress, and actor Anthony Hopkins holds his award for best actor for their work on 'Silence of the Lambs,' at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles. Demme died, Wednesday, April 26, 2017, from complications from esophageal cancer in New York. He was 73.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
In this Jan. 20, 2015 file photo, Jonathan Demme attends the premiere of 'Song One' in New York. Demme died, Wednesday, April 26, 2017, of complications from esophageal cancer in New York. He was 73.
AFP/Getty Images
This file photo taken on September 3, 2008 shows US director Jonathan Demme during the photocall of the movie 'Rachel Getting Married' at the 65th Venice International Film Festival at Venice Lido. Jonathan Demme, the filmmaker whose career ranged from the David Byrne documentary Stop Making Sense to the Oscar-winning The Silence of the Lambs and Philadelphia, died on April 26, 2017 in New York. He was 73.

Updated 17 minutes ago

NEW YORK -- Jonathan Demme, the Oscar-winning director of “The Silence of the Lambs” and “Philadelphia,” and whose Talking Heads documentary “Stop Making Sense” is considered one of the greatest concert films ever, has died. He was 73.

Demme's publicist, Annalee Paulo, said Demme died Wednesday morning in his New York apartment, surrounded by his wife, Joanna, and three children. Demme died from complications from esophageal cancer, she said.

Demme broke into moviemaking under the B-movie master Roger Corman in the early 1970s. His eclectic, prodigious body of films included 1991's “The Silence of the Lambs,” for which he won the best director Oscar. Other credits include “Something Wild,” ‘'Rachel Getting Married” and the Spalding Grey documentary “Swimming to Cambodia.”

He last year released his latest concert film, “Justin Timberlake and the Tennessee Kids.”

