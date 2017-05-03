Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Movies/TV

Jim Gaffigan's wife recovering from brain tumor surgery

The Associated Press | Wednesday, May 3, 2017, 12:00 p.m.
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Jeannie, left, and Jim Gaffigan attend The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research benefit in 2014.

Updated 45 minutes ago

Comedian Jim Gaffigan says his wife and writing partner Jeannie Gaffigan is recovering after surgery to remove a serious brain tumor.

Jim Gaffigan said on his social media pages Monday that two weeks ago an MRI revealed that Jeannie Gaffigan had a large, life-threatening tumor around her brain stem. He says after nine hours of urgent surgery the tumor was completely removed, and she's now recovering at home.

Jeannie Gaffigan posted on her Instagram page “I'm coming back! Thanks for your prayers. I'm alive!”

The 50-year-old Jim Gaffigan is among the most popular stand-up comics in the country, and Jeannie Gaffigan both co-writes his material and produces his TV specials. She was also producer and writer on “The Jim Gaffigan Show,” his sitcom that ran for two seasons on the TV Land cable network.

The two have five children together.

