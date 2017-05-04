New Kensington native hits the small screen May 6 in 'Game Shakers' and 'Training Day'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Some area viewers might spy a familiar face on two network television shows on May 6.

Zack Radvansky , a 25-year-old New Kensington native, will appear at 8 p.m. on Nickelodeon's “Game Shakers” and at 9 p.m. on “Training Day” on CBS.

On “Game Shakers,” he'll play one of a trio of hipsters trading barbs in a restaurant with the show's main characters, two pre-teen gaming app developers. He'll follow that up with a turn as a conspirator planning a terrorist attack on a Los Angeles convention center.

Of working with the late Bill Paxton on the “Training Day” episode, Radvansky says, “It was probably one of the last things he did, and he couldn't have been nicer.”

The young actor says he grew up loving movies but never thought about acting during his days at Valley High School: “I was a little too shy, actually, to try out for the school plays.”

His interest was piqued by a newspaper ad calling for extras for the 2011 movie, “I Am Number Four,” filmed around Beaver in 2010.

“I worked as an extra and it was great,” he says. “I realized that's what I wanted to be doing all along.”

After that came work as a stand-in during the Pittsburgh filming of “Abduction,” a 2011 thriller starring Taylor Lautner.

Since then, he's moved to Hollywood and done commercial work for Hershey chocolate, Mountain Dew, Pepsi, Apple and Facebook; and performed in plays and indie films. Currently, he says, he's auditioning for future roles.

His family, including parents Rick and Renee, two brothers and a sister, will host a viewing party in their New Kensington home on May 6.

“We're having family over to watch,” Rick Radvansky says. “He's done a great job and we're really proud of him.”

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.