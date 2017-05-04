Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

'Morning Joe' hosts Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski engaged

The Associated Press | Thursday, May 4, 2017, 9:33 a.m.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
In this Monday April 22, 2013, file photo, MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, right, attend the 2013 Matrix New York Women in Communications Awards at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York. MSNBC confirmed Thursday, May 4, 2017, that the “Morning Joe” co-hosts are engaged.

Updated 29 minutes ago

NEW YORK — “Morning Joe” co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski are engaged, according to MSNBC.

The news confirms rumors of an off-screen romance that have been swirling since last year.

The engagement was first reported by the New York Post's Page Six on Thursday. Regular panelist Harold Ford Jr. offered his congratulations at the top of Thursday's show. Brzezinski thanked him before fellow co-host Willie Geist joked that Ford was congratulating the pair on the show's ratings.

An MSNBC spokesperson tells The Associated Press that the couple is engaged, but said the network wouldn't be commenting further.

During his campaign last year, President Donald Trump responded to criticism from Scarborough and Brzezinski on Twitter by promising to tell the “real story” of the couple's relationship.

Scarborough and Brzezinski, together on the show since 2007, alluded to their relationship last month in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Scarborough mentioned that he and Brzezinski “have a crackling on-air chemistry, and a crackling off-air chemistry, too.” When asked to elaborate, Brzezinski replied, “that's good.”

This would be 54-year-old Scarborough's third marriage following his divorce from Susan Warren in 2013. An MSNBC spokesperson told the New York Post last year that the 50-year-old Brzezinski and WABC-TV reporter Jim Hoffer had divorced after 23 years of marriage.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.