Movie review: 'Guardians Vol. 2' ready for a big weekend

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” has the weekend to itself at the box office, with no other major premieres wanting to go up against the sequel to 2014's sleeper hit. The official opening day is May 5, but most theaters have evening showings on May 4.

Colin Covert of the Minneapolis Star Tribune summarizes the plot:

The film continues the threads we saw formed in the Guardians' initial appearance as small time mercenaries turned half-hearted defenders of the universe. We know that Peter Quill, a/k/a Star Lord, is a cocky swashbuckler with a neurotic core, the kind of fixable bad boy Chris Pratt was born to play. Zoe Saldana is his female counterpart as Gamora, a hard-fighting green gladiatrix with an ornery streak and a tendency to tell the girlfriend-craving Peter to drop the mushy stuff since such a thing as romance between their species could never happen for real anyway. Dave Bautista's Drax is a comically plain-spoken goliath, now trying to understand humor and laughing at every wrong moment. Voicing Groot, the massive walking extraterrestrial tree that was felled and returned to life as a cute little humanoid twig, Vin Diesel has his deep bass tuned to a squeak, while Rocket the genetically enhanced raccoon (spoken by Bradley Cooper) remains as abrasive as an electric grinder. His interest in once again saving everything from Armageddon is “we're really gonna be able to jack up our prices if we're two-time Galaxy savers!”

Here the threats arrive on jumbled story lines. A society of gold-colored tech nerds attack the Guardians for running off with a bag full of priceless light bulbs. Gamora's jealous sister Nebula (Karen Gillan) arrives to prove she's the family's most efficient assassin, by killing her sibling. A space army of Ravagers led by blue-skinned Yondu (Michael Rooker), who snatched young, orphaned Quill from Earth and became his shady papa figure, comes after them to settle scores of their own. Meanwhile, in a nearby subplot, Peter meets Ego (Kurt Russell), the universal life force that actually created him. Peter and Ego have a heart to heart while interpreting the lyrics to Cat Stevens' “Father And Son,” giving the maudlin song a feeling of real pathos.

HERE'S WHAT REVIEWERS ARE SAYING:

Colin Covert, Minneapolis Star Tribune: You don't get more back to the future than this wholehearted embrace of sci/fi and golden oldies nostalgia. No franchise is so gifted at exploiting the popularity of superhero movies while satirizing the genre. “Deadpool” was too over the R-rated top. “Ant-Man” was too small scale for non-geeks. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” is just right. It's hyperbolic nonsense wrapped in the colors of a neon rainbow, bouncing from one artfully wacky scenario to the next. Here it's sleekly futuristic, there it's older than mud. It's the world's silliest thrill show. ★★★★ out of 4. Full review

Cary Darling, Fort Worth Star-Telegram: “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” feels less like a fresh discovery and is far more self-conscious about its quirkiness. Director/co-writer James Gunn returns with what's essentially more of the same; there's nothing particularly surprising and, at 15 minutes longer than its predecessor, it has moments that sag. Still, “GotG 2” at its best is a lot of fun, even if it now seems the “Galaxy” formula has been set for the many sequels surely to come. ★★1⁄2 out of 4. Full review

Rafer Guzmán, Newsday: Any action film that sets its opening sequence to ELO's “Mister Blue Sky” can't be all bad, but the “Guardians” franchise will need more than an excellent vinyl collection from here on out. ★★1⁄2 out of 4. Full review

Kenneth Turan, Los Angeles Time: When the original “Guardians of the Galaxy” debuted in 2014, its anarchic B-picture soul made it such a scruffy, raffish interloper that a worried Marvel made sure to put “from the studio that brought you ‘The Avengers' “ at the bottom of its advertising. What a difference three years and $773 million at the international box office make. Yes, writer-director James Gunn and almost the entire cast have returned. But the magic, though not entirely gone, has taken a serious hit, done in by a combination of prosperity and anxiety. Full review

Michael O'Sullivan, The Washington Post: “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” manages to re-create the formula of self-aware, snarky humor and unapologetic action that made the original 2014 film such a pleasing package of ear and eye candy, while at the same time avoiding the sophomore slump of sequels that risk audience fatigue by repeating rather than building on what worked the first time. The new film is more expansive, more beautiful, funnier, nuttier and — this is the most difficult trick for any comic-book movie to pull off — more touching than the first film. ★★★★ out of 4. Full review