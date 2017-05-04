Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

Feel the Force on May the 4th

Tribune-Review | Thursday, May 4, 2017, 12:00 p.m.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
A newborn wears a knit Yoda cap in celebration of 'May the 4th Be With You' day at Magee-Womens Hospital of UPMC, Thursday, May 4, 2017. Magee Volunteer Knitters, a group that gathers each month in the Magee lobby to knit, made the caps.
Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford in 'Star Wars'

Updated 1 hour ago

May 25 will mark the original "Star Wars" movie's 40th anniversary, but any Star Wars fan worth his salt knows that today is Star Wars Day — May the 4th (get it?).

According to Canada's Globe and Mail newspaper, the first organized "Star Wars" event on May 4 took place in 2011 at the Toronto Underground Cinema.

The Walt Disney Company, which purchased Lucasfilm in 2012, has officially observed the holiday since 2013, with events at Disney parks and other celebrations.

People all over the world are finding unique ways to celebrate this pop culture icon.

YODA BABIES

Nurses at Magee-Womens Hospital of UPMC in Oakland celebrated "Star Wars Day" on Thursday by putting knitted green Yoda caps on six newborns. The caps were knitted by Magee Volunteer Knitters, a group that meets monthly in the lobby of Magee and knits caps and blankets for patients at Magee.

Get ready for more

The next film in the "Star Wars" universe — "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" — opens nationwide Dec. 15. The first teaser trailer was released last month. "Star Wars: Episode IX" will fly into theaters on May 24, 2019

Watch all day

To commemorate the special day, TBS is rolling out every original "Star Wars" movie in chronological order today. It started at 6:40 a.m. with "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace," and will go all the way through an 8:15 p.m. telecast of "Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi." The marathon will be presented with limited commercial interruption.

Expensive memorabilia

"Star Wars" fans with deep pockets might consider it a golden opportunity.

A Tokyo jewelry store is offering life-size Darth Vader masks made of 24-karat gold at a hefty price of 154 million yen ($1.4 million) to mark the 40th anniversary of the release of the first "Star Wars" movie.

 

The creation measures10.4 inches wide and 11.8 inches high.

The Ginza Tanaka store says the masks are not designed for wearing — at about 33 pounds, they would be too heavy, and they have no opening for a head.

The Force is strong on Twitter

Simon Pegg sounds off

The "Star Trek" star and recent addition to the "Star Wars" universe waxed poetic last year about how much the Star Wars movies mean to him, at empireonline.com.

Check it out here .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.