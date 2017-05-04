Feel the Force on May the 4th

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

May 25 will mark the original "Star Wars" movie's 40th anniversary, but any Star Wars fan worth his salt knows that today is Star Wars Day — May the 4th (get it?).

According to Canada's Globe and Mail newspaper, the first organized "Star Wars" event on May 4 took place in 2011 at the Toronto Underground Cinema.

The Walt Disney Company, which purchased Lucasfilm in 2012, has officially observed the holiday since 2013, with events at Disney parks and other celebrations.

People all over the world are finding unique ways to celebrate this pop culture icon.

YODA BABIES

Nurses at Magee-Womens Hospital of UPMC in Oakland celebrated "Star Wars Day" on Thursday by putting knitted green Yoda caps on six newborns. The caps were knitted by Magee Volunteer Knitters, a group that meets monthly in the lobby of Magee and knits caps and blankets for patients at Magee.

Get ready for more

The next film in the "Star Wars" universe — "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" — opens nationwide Dec. 15. The first teaser trailer was released last month. "Star Wars: Episode IX" will fly into theaters on May 24, 2019

Watch all day

To commemorate the special day, TBS is rolling out every original "Star Wars" movie in chronological order today. It started at 6:40 a.m. with "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace," and will go all the way through an 8:15 p.m. telecast of "Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi." The marathon will be presented with limited commercial interruption.

Expensive memorabilia

"Star Wars" fans with deep pockets might consider it a golden opportunity.

A Tokyo jewelry store is offering life-size Darth Vader masks made of 24-karat gold at a hefty price of 154 million yen ($1.4 million) to mark the 40th anniversary of the release of the first "Star Wars" movie.

The creation measures10.4 inches wide and 11.8 inches high.

The Ginza Tanaka store says the masks are not designed for wearing — at about 33 pounds, they would be too heavy, and they have no opening for a head.

The Force is strong on Twitter

The force is strong with this one. #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/3jxwS2AEhC — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) May 4, 2017

Soon our opponents will experience the full power of the dark side. #MayThe4thBeWithYou #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/T8Hz3OPqva — NHL (@NHL) May 4, 2017

Good morning all. Our stormtroopers will be out in full force today! Have a good day! #MayThe4thBeWithYou #StarWarsDay #ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/dRY4a93Y9g — SouthYorkshirePolice (@syptweet) May 4, 2017

Simon Pegg sounds off

The "Star Trek" star and recent addition to the "Star Wars" universe waxed poetic last year about how much the Star Wars movies mean to him, at empireonline.com.

Check it out here .