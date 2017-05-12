What's new at the movies
Updated 3 minutes ago
There's plenty of variety at the movies this weekend, from comedy to adventure to psychological thriller.
'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword'
★★ out of 4
It's bold, it's daring, it's a black metal acid trip. It will most likely give you motion sickness. It's Guy Ritchie's take on the King Arthur story, so naturally, this King Arthur (Charlie Hunnam) is really into bare-knuckle boxing. "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword" is unlike any other medieval warfare and sorcery movie ever committed to film, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's good. This King Arthur superhero origin story is strange, invigorating, often outright bad, confusing, and totally wild. Full review
'The Wall'
★ out of 4
Not long into the film "The Wall," two U.S. soldiers find themselves pinned down by sniper fire in a remote part of Iraq. One gets on the radio and screams, "Requesting extraction!" You'll know the feeling.
This small and lazy film — featuring two actors, one evil voice and a crumbling stone wall — attempts to be deep and even existential but it can't hide its deep flaws in the constant swirling desert sands. Full review
'Snatched'
★★1/2 out of 4
"Snatched," an occasionally lazy but fitfully funny and generally pleasing comedy starring Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn, is a good news/bad news proposition. But in terms of providing an hour or so of escapist respite, it gets the job done. At a time when gloom, doom and constitutional crises dominate the headlines, who couldn't use a few laughs? Full review