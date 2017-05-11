Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Movies/TV

Anderson Cooper's eye roll in Kellyanne Conway interview goes viral
Frank Carnevale | Thursday, May 11, 2017, 8:54 a.m.
Anderson Cooper of CNN responded to comments by White House conselor Kellyann Conway on May 9, 2017, with an eye roll that went viral.

On Tuesday night as White House advisors scrambled to explain and deflect the outrage from President Trump's abrupt firing of FBI Director James Comey, two old friends met again on CNN.

Anderson Cooper had Kellyanne Conway, Counselor to the President, on his show "Anderson Cooper 360," to talk about the firing. After Cooper spoke about how during the presidential campaign Trump praised Comey for investigating Hillary Clinton's emails, Conway responded with "thanks for the trip down memory lane."

She then followed, with a wink, "I was on your show often last fall saying we were going to win Michigan and how we were going to do it."

At this point Cooper, seemingly exasperated by the incongruent line, drops an eye roll and shake of his head.

The eye roll began a gif and went viral on Twitter and was posted by lots of folks.

The eye roll gif:

via GIPHY

James Corden host of "The Late Late Show with James Corden" on CBS:

T.C. Sottek, Managing Editor at The Verge:

Keely Flaherty, senior entertainment writer for BuzzFeed News:

The whole interview is here:

After being one of the most visible mouthpieces of the Trump White House, Conway has been largely absent from cable news talk shows. Her disappearance was parodied last week on Saturday Night Live with a skit called, "Where in the World is Kellyanne?"

