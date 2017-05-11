Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

Movie review: In 'Snatched,' Schumer bungles through the jungle, laughing all the way

Ann Hornaday | Thursday, May 11, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
20th Century Fox
Goldie Hawn, right, and Amy Schumer in a scene from 'Snatched.'

Updated 14 minutes ago

"Snatched," an occasionally lazy but fitfully funny and generally pleasing comedy starring Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn, is a good news/bad news proposition. But in terms of providing an hour or so of escapist respite, it gets the job done. At a time when gloom, doom and constitutional crises dominate the headlines, who couldn't use a few laughs?

Schumer plays Emily Middleton, who as "Snatched" begins is in a boutique looking for something to wear on her upcoming vacation in Ecuador. That scene winds up on a punchline that sets the tone for a film that's less an organic, human-scale story than a series of comic pins carefully set up to be knocked down.

Within minutes of that opening bit, Emily is being dumped by her musician boyfriend (played by "Fresh Off the Boat's" Randall Park) After asking her friends to take his place on the trip and being turned down, she decides to invite her mother Linda (Hawn), whose hobbies include cats, catering to her agoraphobic son (Ike Barinholtz) and worrying about everything from a crime spree in distant Delaware to her daughter's marital prospects.

At first, Linda refuses Emily's request to "help me put the 'fun' in 'nonrefundable.' " But she eventually gives in, and soon this mother-daughter odd couple is bickering poolside at a fancy Ecuadoran hotel. Emily meets a handsome stranger (Tom Bateman) who seems too good to be true, and is: After an idyllic date on his motorcycle, he takes both women out for a day trip that ends with them being kidnapped and thrown into a dank cell with bloodstained walls and a scorpion in the corner.

Written by Katie Dippold ("Ghostbusters") and directed by Jonathan Levine ("50/50"), "Snatched" follows a familiar playbook for modern comedies, which depend less on verbal wit and observational insights than silly jokes, coarse badinage, bawdy physical comedy and at least one cringe-worthy gross-out gag. That box gets checked late in the movie, after Emily and Linda have gotten into — and escaped from — any number of life-threatening scrapes. The film's other signature scene occurs earlier, when Emily is caught in a compromising position in the ladies' room of a bar, preparing herself for what she hopes will turn out to be a hot date.

In between those set pieces, Barinholtz's nerdy man-child pesters a long-suffering State Department official (played with on-point exasperation by Bashir Salahuddin), and the women cross paths with a swashbuckling Amazon adventurer, portrayed by Christopher Meloni channeling his best "Indiana Jones"-era Harrison Ford. (Keep a lookout, too, for Joan Cusack, in an amusing, wordless performance opposite Wanda Sykes as her "platonic friend.")

The portrayal of South American culture in "Snatched" veers from offensive to patronizing, when Emily and Linda stumble upon an indigenous village that is used as a convenient backdrop for an anodyne feminist statement. Schumer, whose self-awareness is her secret weapon — and helped make "Trainwreck" the transcendent romantic comedy that it was — here wants to have it both ways, daring the audience to reject the crudest cliches the movie indulges, but making sure to soften her own image to make her character more relatable.

Of course, there's nothing remotely relatable in a progressively more outlandish movie that Levine keeps moving at a refreshingly brisk clip (much of Emily and Linda's adventure is summed up with convenient chunks of "Wow, that was weird" exposition). Schumer moves through a steadily deglamorizing make-under with low-key, disarming ease. Her singular combination of confidence and eye-rolling self-deprecation overcomes even the film's weakest material.

Sadly, while Schumer finds her groove, Hawn is wasted in a role ill-suited to the vibrant, bubbly comedian that a generation of fans know and still recognize underneath the tan and motherly neurosis. An early scene, in which Emily leafs through a photo album and we see Hawn in her prime, only underscores what a mismatch she is for a role that calls for disapproving scowls rather than wide grins and daffy giggles.

Here, she's forced to play straight woman and scold to Schumer's raunchy free spirit, bumbling her way through life-or-death confrontations and her own budding cultural sensitivity. No one will ever credit "Snatched" with discovering new comic territory. But it earns its share of laughs by covering some well-trod ground.

Ann Hornaday is a Washington Post staff writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.