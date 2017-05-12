Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

Melissa McCarthy takes Spicer parody to NYC streets

Wire Reports | Friday, May 12, 2017, 1:45 p.m.
Twitter
Melissa McCarthy dressed at Trump press secretary Sean Spicer on a motorized podium in New York City.

Updated less than a minute ago

Melissa McCarthy has gone into the streets of Manhattan to lampoon White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

The comedian was captured on video Friday morning riding a motorized podium in midtown while dressed as Spicer, presumably a sequence that will air when McCarthy hosts the next "Saturday Night Live" on May 13.

In the video, McCarthy is seen gliding in the middle of traffic in front of the Time Warner Center, not far from Rockefeller Center, the longtime home of NBC's "Saturday Night Live."

Spicer has been a frequent target of McCarthy, who has mocked him in the past in skits where she fires a water gun at the press corps and uses a lectern to ram a journalist.

The marketing for SNL episodes is generally a low-key affair with a few funny-ish commercials featuring the next host and the musical guest during the days leading up to showtime. SNL and McCarthy are not missing an opportunity to get fans revved up for her performance during a week of political bombshells.

First there was Wednesday's musical skit, which was much more involved than the typical SNL TV spot, featuring McCarthy singing and dancing to "I Feel Pretty" before SNL's makeup and costume artists transformed her into her enraged, gum-chewing alter-ego, "Spicey," a.k.a. White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

McCarthy first started parodying Spicer's press briefings in February and has reprised her role quite a few times, despite (or maybe because of) the fact that President Donald Trump hates the portrayal, according to Politico.

As the news kept breaking over the last couple of days, McCarthy couldn't help but add an addendum to that video on her Instagram account Thursday. Following the somewhat inexact news that Spicer had hidden in bushes from reporters following the surprise firing of FBI director James Comey — in fact, as a correction clarified, he had huddled with his staff "among" the bushes — McCarthy posted a video of herself as Spicey going ballistic with the caption "Straight out da bushes."

Then she capped off the week with her ride around Midtown Manhattan. "Come on," she yelled, road raging at the slow-moving cars around her.

During a hectic news week, SNL doesn't have to use this much energy to get people to tune in on Saturday. This is clearly about more than advertising: McCarthy and the people behind the show delight in trolling the current administration. The question is whether the show can make its skits as outrageous as this week's headlines.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.