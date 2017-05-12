Melissa McCarthy takes Spicer parody to NYC streets

Melissa McCarthy has gone into the streets of Manhattan to lampoon White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

The comedian was captured on video Friday morning riding a motorized podium in midtown while dressed as Spicer, presumably a sequence that will air when McCarthy hosts the next "Saturday Night Live" on May 13.

Melissa McCarthy did her "SNL" impression of WH press secretary Sean Spicer in the streets of NYC this morning https://t.co/PFexqRnKbZ pic.twitter.com/C7oaQwfxYR — CNN (@CNN) May 12, 2017

In the video, McCarthy is seen gliding in the middle of traffic in front of the Time Warner Center, not far from Rockefeller Center, the longtime home of NBC's "Saturday Night Live."

Spicer has been a frequent target of McCarthy, who has mocked him in the past in skits where she fires a water gun at the press corps and uses a lectern to ram a journalist.

The marketing for SNL episodes is generally a low-key affair with a few funny-ish commercials featuring the next host and the musical guest during the days leading up to showtime. SNL and McCarthy are not missing an opportunity to get fans revved up for her performance during a week of political bombshells.

First there was Wednesday's musical skit, which was much more involved than the typical SNL TV spot, featuring McCarthy singing and dancing to "I Feel Pretty" before SNL's makeup and costume artists transformed her into her enraged, gum-chewing alter-ego, "Spicey," a.k.a. White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

McCarthy first started parodying Spicer's press briefings in February and has reprised her role quite a few times, despite (or maybe because of) the fact that President Donald Trump hates the portrayal, according to Politico.

As the news kept breaking over the last couple of days, McCarthy couldn't help but add an addendum to that video on her Instagram account Thursday. Following the somewhat inexact news that Spicer had hidden in bushes from reporters following the surprise firing of FBI director James Comey — in fact, as a correction clarified, he had huddled with his staff "among" the bushes — McCarthy posted a video of herself as Spicey going ballistic with the caption "Straight out da bushes."

Then she capped off the week with her ride around Midtown Manhattan. "Come on," she yelled, road raging at the slow-moving cars around her.

During a hectic news week, SNL doesn't have to use this much energy to get people to tune in on Saturday. This is clearly about more than advertising: McCarthy and the people behind the show delight in trolling the current administration. The question is whether the show can make its skits as outrageous as this week's headlines.