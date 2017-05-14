18 days of Mister Rogers Neighborhood starts May 15 on Twitch.tv

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Starting at 3 p.m. May 15, you can watch all 886 episodes of “Mister Rogers Neighborhood” over 18 days on Twitch.tv .

The social video service (think YouTube for gamers) has been trying to branch out from its core content of video-game players broadcasting their exploits. The site has previously run marathons of Bob Ross' “The Joy of Painting”; Julia Child's “The French Chef,” and 23 seasons of “Power Rangers” in a continuous live stream.

According to Twitch, close to 10 million visitors come to the site daily.

The “Mister Rogers” marathon will run through June 3, and include episodes that aired only once and aren't available elsewhere online. The marathon will begin with Latrobe native Fred Rogers' famous testimony in 1969 before a U.S. Senate committee about the value of public television. The marathon also features a fundraising campaign encouraging viewers to donate to their local PBS station.

The show, which was produced at WQED in Pittsburgh, began broadcasting in 1968.

Paul Siefken, president and CEO of the Fred Rogers Company, told Variety , “We are delighted to be working with Twitch to make the show available to fans, as well as reach a whole new whole new audience that did not grow up watching the program.”

The show appealed to Twitch, head of creative Bill Moorier told Variety, because, “Fred Rogers was a positive voice in fostering inclusivity and diversity, and, like our streamers, he talked to the viewers as if they were in the room with him. While his show was geared toward children, his messages have universal appeal.”

Viewers who sign up for Twitch's “Mister Rogers” channel will get a set of custom emojis for King Friday, Queen Sara, X the Owl, and the Trolley from the Neighborhood of Make-Believe.

Details: twitch.tv/misterrogers