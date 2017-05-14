Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

18 days of Mister Rogers Neighborhood starts May 15 on Twitch.tv

Tribune-Review | Sunday, May 14, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Starting at 3 p.m. May 15, you can watch all 886 episodes of “Mister Rogers Neighborhood” over 18 days on Twitch.tv .

The social video service (think YouTube for gamers) has been trying to branch out from its core content of video-game players broadcasting their exploits. The site has previously run marathons of Bob Ross' “The Joy of Painting”; Julia Child's “The French Chef,” and 23 seasons of “Power Rangers” in a continuous live stream.

According to Twitch, close to 10 million visitors come to the site daily.

The “Mister Rogers” marathon will run through June 3, and include episodes that aired only once and aren't available elsewhere online. The marathon will begin with Latrobe native Fred Rogers' famous testimony in 1969 before a U.S. Senate committee about the value of public television. The marathon also features a fundraising campaign encouraging viewers to donate to their local PBS station.

The show, which was produced at WQED in Pittsburgh, began broadcasting in 1968.

Paul Siefken, president and CEO of the Fred Rogers Company, told Variety , “We are delighted to be working with Twitch to make the show available to fans, as well as reach a whole new whole new audience that did not grow up watching the program.”

The show appealed to Twitch, head of creative Bill Moorier told Variety, because, “Fred Rogers was a positive voice in fostering inclusivity and diversity, and, like our streamers, he talked to the viewers as if they were in the room with him. While his show was geared toward children, his messages have universal appeal.”

Viewers who sign up for Twitch's “Mister Rogers” channel will get a set of custom emojis for King Friday, Queen Sara, X the Owl, and the Trolley from the Neighborhood of Make-Believe.

Details: twitch.tv/misterrogers

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.