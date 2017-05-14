Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Melissa McCarthy adds spice (and Spicer) as host of 'SNL'

The Associated Press | Sunday, May 14, 2017, 8:00 a.m.

NEW YORK — Melissa McCarthy once again brought comic spice plus Spicer to “Saturday Night Live.”

After a spate of guest appearances mocking White House press secretary Sean Spicer in recent weeks, she was back on Saturday's edition of the NBC satire show to preside as host.

One sketch featured McCarthy as the hot-tempered Spicer commandeering his motorized podium through the streets of midtown Manhattan - a sequence spotted by the media on Friday while it was being filmed.

The show began with Alec Baldwin reprising his piercing impersonation of President Donald Trump. Interviewed by NBC News' Lester Holt (actually cast member Michael Che), Trump was asked if he could assure the nation he wouldn't name someone “crazy” to replace ousted FBI Director James Comey. Trump said his choice would be “so bonkers” everyone would wish it were Judge Judy.

McCarthy took repeated pies to the face as a hapless contestant on a game show called “Just Desserts!”

Then things got even more physical with the latest White House press briefing spoof. The sketch began with cast member Aidy Bryant playing Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House aide who subbed for Spicer for a few days last week. But quickly Spicer jumped from the bushes just outside the press room to reclaim his spot, pushing Sanders aside.

“Let me put this whole Russian thing to bed: Trump is innocent,” he seethed at the press corps. “How do we know? Because he TOLD us so!”

Then a reporter asked, “Were you surprised Trump fired Comey before he fired you?”

Blowing his top, Spicer ripped down a support column and hurled it at the reporter.

But was this true? Was Spicer's job really in jeopardy? Had Trump been feeding him lies?

Spicer cranked up his motorized podium and hit the road for New York to confront Trump and find out.

“Have you ever told me to say things that aren't true?” Spicer asked Trump after tracking him down.

“Only since you started working here,” Trump replied.

Then they kissed and made up, literally, with Trump and Spicer locked in a tight embrace.

