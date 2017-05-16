ABC reveals fall primetime line-up

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Superheroes, a rapping mayor, a celebrity kids version of “Dancing With the Stars” and more are all coming to a reshuffling ABC.

Ahead of its upfront presentation to advertisers at Lincoln Center in New York, the Alphabet Net revealed its 2017-18 prime time lineup, which included a clutch of new shows and time-slot switches for several returning series.

The new shows — seven dramas, three comedies and two reality shows premiering both in the fall and midseason — include “Marvel's Inhumans,” “The Mayor” and “Dancing With the Stars Junior.”

Also touted in the release are two live musical event specials, “The Wonderful World of Disney: The Little Mermaid Live!” and “Rolling Stone 50” and another new alternative series, “The Bachelor Winter Games.”

The network also announced that Jimmy Kimmel will return as the host of the Academy Awards in 2018.

Premiere dates, including for the return of “American Idol,” will be announced at a later time.

ABC's fall prime-time schedule:

MONDAY

8 p.m. “Dancing with the Stars”

10 p.m. “The Good Doctor”

TUESDAY

8 p.m. “The Middle”

8:30 p.m. “Fresh Off the Boat” (new time)

9 p.m. “black-ish” (new day and time)

9:30 p.m. “The Mayor”

10 p.m. “The Gospel of Kevin”

WEDNESDAY

8 p.m. “The Goldbergs”

8:30 p.m. “Speechless”

9 p.m. “Modern Family”

9:30 p.m. “American Housewife” (new day and time period)

10 p.m. “Designated Survivor”

THURSDAY

8 p.m. “Grey's Anatomy”

9 p.m. “Scandal”

10 p.m. “How to Get Away with Murder”

FRIDAY

8 p.m. “Once Upon a Time” (new day and time)

9 p.m. “Marvel's Inhumans”

10:00 p.m. “20/20”

SATURDAY

8 p.m. “Saturday Night Football”

SUNDAY

7 p.m. “America's Funniest Home Videos”

8 p.m. “To Tell the Truth” (new day and time)

9 p.m. “Shark Tank” (new day and time)

10 p.m. “Ten Days in the Valley”