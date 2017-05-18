'Arrested Development' headed back to Netflix for fifth season

The Bluths are back ... again.

Netflix announced that, as expected, it will be cranking out fresh episodes of “Arrested Development.” The critically lauded comedy will return for a 15-episode fifth season in 2018.

And the good news is that series creator Mitchell Hurwitz and the entire series regular cast will be returning to the fold, including: Jason Bateman, Michael Cera, Jeffrey Tambor, Jessica Walter, Will Arnett, Tony Hale, Portia de Rossi, David Cross and Alia Shawkat.

“In talks with Netflix we all felt that stories about a narcissistic, erratically behaving family in the building business — and their desperate abuses of power — are really underrepresented on TV these days,” said Hurwitz in a statement. He added, “I am so grateful to them and to 20th TV for making this dream of mine come true in bringing the Bluths, George Sr., Lucille and the kids; Michael, Ivanka, Don Jr., Eric, George-Michael, and who am I forgetting, oh Tiffany. Did I say Tiffany? — back to the glorious stream of life.”

“Arrested Development brings us structures, outerwear and choreography like no other comedy in history,” said Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos. “Season 4 marked the first foray by Netflix into original comedy programming and this time, the Bluths will collectively be spending more quality time with their millions of fans around the world”

“Arrested Development remains one of the iconic franchises we, Ron and Brian are asked about most,” commented Fox Television Group Chairmen and CEOs Dana Walden and Gary Newman. “It's a testament to the brilliance of Mitch's creation, the passion of his audience, and the love his cast holds in their hearts for his writing and characters that we have been able to ‘get the band back together ‘ not once but twice since the Emmy-winning original run. Get ready, America. The Bluths are coming back.”

“Arrested Development” centers around Michael Bluth (Bateman) and his eccentric family comprised of his son George Michael (Cera), his father George Bluth Sr. (Tambor), his mother Lucille (Walter), his brothers George Oscar Bluth II (Arnett), Buster Bluth (Hale) and sister Lindsay Funke (de Rossi), and Lindsay's husband Tobias (Cross) and their daughter Maeby (Shawkat).

The new season will arrive five years after “Arrested Development” was revived on Netflix the first time.