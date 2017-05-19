Carnegie Science Center Omnimax to go out with movie marathon
The Rangos Omnimax Theater at the Carnegie Science Center is closing this summer to prepare for the installation of a new Rangos Giant Cinema.
But before the Omnimax close the science center on Pittsburgh's North Side will host a 31-hour, non-stop movie marathon from 10 a.m. July 8 to 5 p.m. July 9. Nearly 20 films will be shown, including “Special Effects,” “Hubble,” “Born to Be Wild,” “National Parks Adventure” and “D-Day.” The theater will close after the July 9 screenings.
The new Rangos Giant Cinema will feature the latest 4K laser digital projection technology on a curved 70-foot screen, Dolby Atmos sound and new seating. The transformation will cost $3.7 million and is expected to be completed by November.
Admission to the 31-hour marathon is $10 and includes unlimited movies, admission to the science center and Highmark SportsWorks, a piece of 70mm Omnimax film and a discount coupon to come back to see a movie at the Rangos Giant Cinema in this fall
Details: CarnegieScienceCenter.org/Omnimax.