Movies/TV

Carnegie Science Center Omnimax to go out with movie marathon

Friday, May 19, 2017
Carnegie Science Center
Kids watch a movie at the Rangos Omnimax Theater at the Carnegie Science Center in Pittsburgh.

The Rangos Omnimax Theater at the Carnegie Science Center is closing this summer to prepare for the installation of a new Rangos Giant Cinema.

But before the Omnimax close the science center on Pittsburgh's North Side will host a 31-hour, non-stop movie marathon from 10 a.m. July 8 to 5 p.m. July 9. Nearly 20 films will be shown, including “Special Effects,” “Hubble,” “Born to Be Wild,” “National Parks Adventure” and “D-Day.” The theater will close after the July 9 screenings.

The new Rangos Giant Cinema will feature the latest 4K laser digital projection technology on a curved 70-foot screen, Dolby Atmos sound and new seating. The transformation will cost $3.7 million and is expected to be completed by November.

Admission to the 31-hour marathon is $10 and includes unlimited movies, admission to the science center and Highmark SportsWorks, a piece of 70mm Omnimax film and a discount coupon to come back to see a movie at the Rangos Giant Cinema in this fall

Details: CarnegieScienceCenter.org/Omnimax.

