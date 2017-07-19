Relive the thrill of back-to-back Penguins' championships with new DVD release
Updated 9 hours ago
For the second straight season, the Pittsburgh Penguins are your Stanley Cup champions.
Cinedigm NHL Original Productions will take fans on the ice, behind the bench and into the locker room with an exclusive look at the Penguins' incredible 2016-17 regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs performance with the home entertainment release of “Stanley Cup Champions 2017: Pittsburgh Penguins” on July 25.
The Pens defeated the Western Conference Champion Nashville Predators in six games to win the Cup for the fifth time in the franchise's 50-year history.
The film highlights the team's remarkable feat with clips from both the regular season and postseason, behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with Sidney Crosby, the first player to win back-to-back Conn Smythe trophies since current Penguins owner Mario Lemieux; head coach Mike Sullivan, the first coach to guide his team to back-to-back Stanley Cups since Scotty Bowman in 1997 and 1998; netminder Matt Murray, the first goalie to win two Stanley Cup Championships as a rookie; rookie sensation Jake Guentzel, who led all players in playoff goals; and superstars Evgeni Malkin and Chris Kunitz.
The championship video will be available on DVD, Digital HD and Blu-ray combo pack, which includes “Stanley Cup Champions 2016: Pittsburgh Penguins,” so fans can relive back-to-back championship celebrations.