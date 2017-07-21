Murrysville native Ramita Ravi gets her shot on 'So You Think You Can Dance'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ramita Ravi has been dancing competitively since she was 5 years old, winning 10 regional titles and National Miss Headliner in 2013.

Full of confidence, and comfortable with performing, Ravi, 22, who grew up in Murrysville, recently made another dream come true, taking the stage as a contestant on Fox television's "So You Think You Can Dance."

"I've been watching the show since its first season. It's always been a dream of mine to audition. My best friend in college auditioned for the show a few years ago, and he encouraged me to try out this year," she says.

Local viewers will be able to catch Ravi dancing on the July 24 broadcast, she says.

She credits instructors Jaya Mani, Julia Coxon Saltsman and Debbie Rogers for her early mastery of Bharatanatyam (classical Indian dance) and contemporary, jazz and hip hop skills.

A 2013 graduate of Pittsburgh's the Ellis School, Ravi graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in May with a bachelor's degree in health and societies. She is pursuing her master's degree in public health in Penn's Perelman School of Medicine in Philadelphia.

"Eventually, I plan to work in health innovation/entrepreneurship with a dance career on the side," Ravi says.

As an undergrad, she chaired Penn's Dance Arts Council and served on the university's Performing Arts Council. Her role included representing the dance groups, overseeing facilities, finances and membership, she says.

Ravi says the audition process for her first reality television competition was both "nerve wracking and exciting."

Over the course of trying out in New York and progressing to the Academy (callback rounds) in Los Angeles, she performed two solos, a group routine and choreography in hip hop, contemporary, ballroom and jazz.

"The talent that surrounded me was unbelievable, and it was incredibly inspiring to dance alongside them," Ravi says.

Fusing classical Indian and contemporary dancing, she says, helps her to express her own Indian-American identity and make her experiences accessible to members of both communities.

The show's judges recognized her as the first Indian contemporary contestant in its 14 seasons, she says.

"Other Indian dance styles, such as Bollywood, have been shown on the program; however, I was the first contestant representing an Indian style who was fortunate enough to progress as far as I did," she says.

"My goal with sharing this style is to inspire future generations of Indian-Americans, or individuals with mixed identities, to be proud of who they are," Ravi says.

Through her studies with Brinda Guha's Kalamandir Dance Company in New York, where Ravi plans to relocate to dance professionally, she has been able to teach guest classes at Broadway Dance Center and perform across the country.

"Once I move, I will continue working with them while auditioning for various opportunities," she says.

Even as she prepares to begin her professional career, dancing will remain part of her life.

"While I am interested in health care down the road, I am committed to pursuing my passion for dance simultaneously," Ravi says.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.