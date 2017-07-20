Honor Romero, zombie-style, at Waterworks Cinemas

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Waterworks Cinemas in Fox Chapel will honor the life and work of legendary filmmaker George Romero on July 22 with a Zombie Party.

The party kicks off at 10 p.m., when guests can receive professional zombie makeovers by artists from the Tom Savini Special Make-Up Effects Program at the Douglas Education Center in Monessen. Pittsburgh native Savini worked in special effects on Romero's “Dawn of the Dead” and other films.

A “beauty pageant” will begin at 10:30pm, to find the best zombies, judge by macabre makeup experts and other horror experts.

Romero's cult masterpiece “Night of the Living Dead” will be screened at 11:15 p.m.

Tickets are limited and are available now for $5 in the theater lobby or online at MovieScoop.com/Waterworks .

Romero, who filmed a number of movies in and around Pittsburgh, died from lung cancer at the age of 77 on July 16.

“We want to recognize and celebrate George Romero and his positive influence on our city and the film industry overall,” MovieScoop Cinemas spokeswoman Katie Gancy said.