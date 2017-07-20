Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

Movie review: Easy charm abundant in 'Girls Trip'

Moira Macdonald | Thursday, July 20, 2017, 4:51 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

"Today is the last day we will ever be this young!" says Ryan (Regina Hall), exhorting her friends Dina (Tiffany Haddish), Lisa (Jada Pinkett Smith) and Sasha (Queen Latifah) to seize the moment on their trip to New Orleans. It's the sort of pronouncement that comes easily to Ryan, a successful author described as "the second coming of Oprah," and Hall sweetly sells the line — and, with her trio of co-stars, the movie.

"Girls Trip," a "Bridesmaids"-meets-"The Hangover" comedy from Malcom D. Lee ("The Best Man"), is a raunchy, good-hearted celebration of friendship; as funny as it needs to be, and possibly funnier. (I'll confess I missed quite a few lines, due to the laughter at the screening I attended — a good sign.)

Its plotline is familiar: four longtime friends, separated by busy lives, come together for what they're sure will be a perfect weekend. Sasha is a gossip blogger who's in financial trouble; Lisa an uptight nurse and divorced mom; Dina, who gets fired from her job in the early scenes, a charismatic loose cannon. In N.O. for the Essence magazine festival, the quartet parties, gets in trouble, drinks too much absinthe, discusses some don't-try-this-at-home sexual practices involving citrus fruits (!), deals with Man Problems and, ultimately, reaffirms their devotion to each other.

What's fun here is both the easy charm of the four women (two of whom have a long screen history together; watch for Smith and Latifah in a shout-out to 1996's "Set It Off"), and the range of comedy styles they display. Smith's subtle way with a line, or a twitch of the mouth, is a treat, as is Haddish's skill at physical comedy: Dina's one of those people who speaks with her entire body, and walks on heels with rubbery determination. You wait for her to trip, but she doesn't; neither does the movie.

Moira Macdonald is a Seattle Times staff writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.