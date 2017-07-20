Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Movies/TV

Halle Berry downs a half pint of whiskey at Comic-Con panel

The Associated Press | Thursday, July 20, 2017, 11:33 p.m.
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Halle Berry drinks on stage as Pedro Pascal looks on at the 20th Century Fox panel on day 1 of Comic-Con International on Thursday, July 20, 2017, in San Diego.
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Halle Berry greets the audience at the 20th Century Fox panel on day 1 of Comic-Con International on Thursday, July 20, 2017, in San Diego.

Updated 12 hours ago

SAN DIEGO — Taron Egerton is no match for Channing Tatum in a fight and Halle Berry can hold her liquor.

Those are just a few of the messages Comic-Con audiences got Thursday at the Hall H panel for “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” that kicked off the annual fan convention.

From director Matthew Vaughn, “The Golden Circle” is a sequel to 2014's hyper-stylized “Kingsman: The Secret Service” about a group of well-tailored and Scotch-loving British super spies. The raucous panel promoting the film went to a new level when Berry downed the half a pint of whiskey that Tatum poured for her in one gulp. Berry and Tatum are new additions to the franchise as American spies called the Statesman.

Berry said her character Ginger is the Statesman equivalent of Mark Strong's Kingsman Merlin.

“She has hidden depths,” Berry teased. “I'm just going to say that.”

Audiences also saw a few sequences from the film, including one where Egerton faces off against Tatum's Kentucky cowboy Agent Tequila in a bourbon distillery and loses.

“I am nothing in terms of strength compared to one Channing Tatum,” Egerton laughed. “All I will say is don't get in a fight with Channing Tatum.”

Tatum said he was a “fan-fan” of the first film.

“I was just begging to be in this movie,” Tatum said.

The crowd in Hall H, which can hold 6,500 bodies, also got a glimpse of a stomach-churning clip introducing Julianne Moore's sadistic and hyper-nostalgic Poppy, who tortures her subjects with a smile.

Jeff Bridges, who plays a new character named Agent Champagne, was also there, as was Colin Firth whose character Harry Hart met an unfortunate demise in the first film. He is returning for the sequel, but remained coy as to how that will actually play out.

One person not in attendance was Vaughn, who is in London finishing the film, which hits theaters on Sept. 22.

The 20th Century Fox presentation did not go past “Kingsman,” however, much to the chagrin of attendees who held out hope for surprise “Deadpool” sequel information.

Other studios hyping films throughout the week include Marvel Studios, Netflix and Warner Bros. with their DC Comics slate.

Comic-Con runs through Sunday.

