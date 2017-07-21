It's hot and muggy, so go to the movies
War, science fiction and a girls' weekend in New Orleans will give viewers plenty of variety at the movies this weekend. "Dunkirk," about a incident during World War II, is one of the first movies of the year getting some Oscar buzz.
'Dunkirk'
★★1⁄2 out of 4
Although "Dunkirk" looks at one of the most amazing military/civil operations of World War II (or maybe of any military conflict in history), it's not a war movie. It's Christopher Nolan's view of a war movie. ... Nolan needs the viewer to accept that this isn't a standard war movie. He also needs the audience to remember this is not a documentary so the historical accuracy is more of a suggestion than fact. See full review, here .
'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets'
★★1⁄2 out of 4
Visually, French director Luc Besson's "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets" is tres magnifique. When it comes to the story, the film is what Pepe Le Pew would call a "le cinema avec grand stinker." See full review here .
'Girls Trip'
★★★ out of 4
"Girls Trip," a "Bridesmaids"-meets-"The Hangover" comedy from Malcom D. Lee ("The Best Man"), is a raunchy, good-hearted celebration of friendship; as funny as it needs to be, and possibly funnier. See full review here .