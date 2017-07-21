Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

It's hot and muggy, so go to the movies

Tribune-Review | Friday, July 21, 2017, 10:42 a.m.
Warner Bros. Pictures
Kenneth Branagh in a scene from 'Dunkirk.'

Updated 1 hour ago

War, science fiction and a girls' weekend in New Orleans will give viewers plenty of variety at the movies this weekend. "Dunkirk," about a incident during World War II, is one of the first movies of the year getting some Oscar buzz.

'Dunkirk'

★★1⁄2 out of 4

Although "Dunkirk" looks at one of the most amazing military/civil operations of World War II (or maybe of any military conflict in history), it's not a war movie. It's Christopher Nolan's view of a war movie. ... Nolan needs the viewer to accept that this isn't a standard war movie. He also needs the audience to remember this is not a documentary so the historical accuracy is more of a suggestion than fact. See full review, here .

— Tribune News Service

'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets'

★★1⁄2 out of 4

Visually, French director Luc Besson's "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets" is tres magnifique. When it comes to the story, the film is what Pepe Le Pew would call a "le cinema avec grand stinker." See full review here .

— Tribune News Service

'Girls Trip'

★★★ out of 4

"Girls Trip," a "Bridesmaids"-meets-"The Hangover" comedy from Malcom D. Lee ("The Best Man"), is a raunchy, good-hearted celebration of friendship; as funny as it needs to be, and possibly funnier. See full review here .

— Seattle Times

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.