Comic-Con has pulse of pop culture

The annual San Diego's Comic-Con International is in full swing, so you can expect a weekend full of new trailers and big announcements on the pop culture front. Here's what you've missed so far:

'Bright' debut

Imagine "End of Watch" but with orcs and fairies and magic. That's the vibe of Will Smith's big budget Netflix film "Bright," which unveiled its first full trailer Thursday in a presentation at Comic-Con.

The film reunites Smith with his "Suicide Squad" director David Ayer and takes audiences to a gritty Los Angeles setting where two police officers, one human (Smith) and one orc (Joel Edgerton) have to contend with some mythical, evil forces plaguing the city. Noomi Rapace and Edgar Ramirez also star.

It was the Hall H debut for the streaming service, which brought out Smith, Edgerton, Ayer and the film's other stars to charm the 6,500 super fans in attendance and get them excited about the $90 million movie, which makes its Netflix debut on Dec. 22.

Ayer said "Bright" is not some "standard issue PG-13 movie."

"I was able to do some real (expletive)," Ayer said. "I was able to tell a real story. I was able to do my thing."

He praised Netflix for its support.

Smith said the film has the hard "rated-R grind of 'Training Day'" mashed up with "Lord of the Rings."

Virtual 'Stranger Things'

David Schoelen of Riverside, Calif., dressed as the Demogorgon from "Stranger Things," poses for a portrait on day one of Comic-Con International on July 20, in San Diego. Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Comic-Con visitors are getting more than an early look at anticipated movies and shows. They're going inside them with virtual reality.

The studios behind "Blade Runner 2049" and "Stranger Things 2" have created temporary installations in downtown San Diego where fans can soar through the Los Angeles of the future in a Spinner ship from "Blade Runner 2049" or visit the Hawkins, Indiana, house where Will Byers lives in "Stranger Things."

The "Blade Runner 2049" experience happens inside a replicated set from the film. Guests sit in theater-style chairs that move and shake as a Spinner ship "flies" through the city. When they remove their virtual-reality headsets and headphones, they find themselves in a real-life version of the setting they just digitally experienced.

For "Stranger Things," individuals stand in a booth that transforms into Will's house. Participants use props to navigate the space, following flickering lights and the sound of his voice. The Netflix series centers on Will's mysterious disappearance and his friends' efforts to find out what happened to him.

More 'Goosebumps' coming

R.L. Stine at the San Diegoe Comic-Con on July 20. Photo by AP

"Goosebumps" creator R.L. Stine got a surprise during his first trip to San Diego Comic-Con: The 73-year-old author received the organization's Inkpot Award, which recognizes contributions to the worlds of comics, fantasy and sci-fi. Past recipients include Steven Spielberg, Neil Gaiman and George Lucas.

"Everyone's being too nice to me," Stine said. "I'm not used to it. I don't get that at home."

Stine received the honor before appearing at a panel Thursday in which he told stories from throughout his career. He said he was initially reluctant to write scary stories for young readers, but once he came up with the name "Goosebumps," he decided to give it a try. He has now written 130 "Goosebumps" books.

Stine also announced Thursday that a new line of "Goosebumps" comic books is in the works, and that he's making his first foray into comics with a Marvel series called "Man Thing."

"This was like a life's dream," he said. "I'd always wanted to write comic books. I always loved comics, but I'd never written one."

Different authors will pen the "Goosebumps" comic books, spinning off characters from Stine's novels.

A sequel to the "Goosebumps" movie is also underway, Stine said, and Fox plans to adapt his "Fear Street" books into a series of films.

Adam West honored

Howard Gemsler of Irvine, dresses as Batman on day one of Comic-Con International on July 20 in San Diego. Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

There are typically a lot of Batmen at Comic-Con, but only one was the subject of a star-filled tribute.

Filmmaker Kevin Smith, producer James Tucker, actors Ralph Garman and Lee Meriwether and about a thousand fans paid tribute to the late Adam West at the pop-culture convention Thursday night.

West played Batman in the 1960s TV series and later voiced the character of Mayor West on "Family Guy." He died last month at age 88.

Smith said he was about 4 years old when he first saw West in "Batman" on a black-and-white TV.

"He defined my youth," Smith said. "He gave me my morality. Everything I learned about being good, I learned from watching Adam West play the Bright Knight."

Smith said that when he shared those thoughts with West during his appearance on the "Fatman on Batman" podcast, West said: "That doesn't speak well of your parents."

The presentation included highlight reels of West's work on "Batman" and "Family Guy," along with outtakes from the 2013 documentary "Starring Adam West," which was directed by his son-in-law.