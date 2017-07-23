A look at plans for new rides and more at Disney parks

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Disney is calling upon the “Guardians of the Galaxy” and a cohort of blockbuster movies to help modernize its amusement parks.

Walt Disney Parks and Resorts Chairman Bob Chapek unveiled the upcoming attractions at both international and domestic Disney parks during its D23 fan expo earlier this month in Anaheim, Calif.

Most of the upcoming projects are expected to be completed by Disney World's 50th anniversary in 2021. Here's a recap of some of the big announcements, including a legendary mascot finally getting his own ride.

STAR WARS SLEEPERS

A themed resort will join the family of “Star Wars” attractions at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, including Star Tours and the previously announced Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge land expansion. Chapek emphasized the resort's “100 percent immersive” experience, saying it is Disney's most experiential park concept to date. Guests can become citizens of the Star Wars galaxy, including the chance to dress in proper attire.

EPCOT OVERHAUL

Epcot, Disney World's second-oldest park, is receiving a much-needed update. Chapek said the makeover boosts Epcot's relevance and family appeal. A “Guardians of the Galaxy” ride in Future World will buoy the park's space travel theme, replacing the Universe of Energy attraction closing this summer. Ratatouille: The Adventure ride, which originated at Disneyland Paris, is headed to Epcot's France Pavilion. Shanghai Disneyland's TRON Lightcycle Power Run attraction is also coming stateside, making a second home in the Magic Kingdom.

PIXAR PIER

Pixar Pier is replacing Paradise Pier at Disney California Adventure as an immersive hub for all Pixar characters. The announcement reinforces Disneyland as the premiere location for Pixar, also home to a land themed on “Cars” and a previously announced “Toy Story” land. The forthcoming attractions are expected to open in time for a limited-run Pixar Fest in 2018.

MICKEY MOUSE

Mickey Mouse is getting his own ride. Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway will replace The Great Movie Ride at Hollywood Studios, which closes this summer. An opening date for the new attraction was not announced.

DOUBLE THE SHIPS

Disney Cruise Line is adding a seventh ship to its roster. Two upcoming ships were announced last year with Chapek unveiling a third is in the works. All three are still early in development but are set to be completed by 2023. They're expected to be slightly larger than the current Disney Cruise Line ships.

MARVEL MANIA

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” are making a stop in France. Disneyland Paris is reimagining its Disney's Hotel New York with a focus on Tony Stark and his legion of superhero friends. Chapek announced plans for a reimagined Disney's Hotel New York — The Art of Marvel, saying he hopes to make Stark proud.

DISNEY MOVIES

Disney chief executive Bob Iger and others also made several announcements about upcoming movie projects for the company that also includes Marvel, Pixar and Lucasfilm.

Here were some of the key reveals of this D23:

1. Star Wars: Fans got a behind-the-scenes teaser for December's “The Last Jedi,” in which the late Carrie Fisher will appear.

2. “Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2”: Next year's sequel to the Disney Animation smash featuring the voices of Sarah Silverman and John C. Reilly (now adding Taraji P. Henson) provided an occasion to mash up Disney franchises. Silverman's Vanellope was seen in a rough cut hanging with a squad of Disney princesses while guarded by Stormtroopers, according to reports.

3. “The Incredibles 2”: Director Brad Bird teased next year's long-awaited return of the Parr family, with a new look at baby Jack-Jack. Pixar also teased 2019's “Toy Story 4” and an “untitled suburban fantasy film” from “Monsters University” director Dan Scanlon inspired by tragedy from his own youth.

4. “A Wrinkle in Time”: This is one of the few big Disney offerings led by an all-female creative team of director Ava DuVernay and screenwriter Jennifer Lee (an Oscar winner for “Frozen”), as adapted from Madeleine L'Engle's novel. Disney unveiled a trailer for the family fantasy that stars Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Zach Galifianakis and Oprah Winfrey.

5. “Lion King”: What Jon Favreau did for the megahit live-action adaptation “Jungle Book” Disney is hoping to repeat with his 2019 “Lion King” remake, featuring Donald Glover and returning James Earl Jones. Tim Burton's live-action “Dumbo” and Guy Ritchie's live-action “Aladdin” also stoked interest, especially with the casting announcements for the latter.

6. “Coco”: Pixar's first Latino-themed film is almost here (arriving in November), and director Lee Unkrich is teasing a highly promising holiday release about the 12-year-old aspiring guitarist who travels to the Land of the Dead. Also teased: The “Frozen” short that will precede “Coco” in theaters.