Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

New series from 'The Simpsons' Matt Groening set for Netflix

The Associated Press | Tuesday, July 25, 2017, 4:09 p.m.
Tonya Wise/Invision/AP
Matt Groening attends 'The Simpsons' panel during Comic-Con International in San Diego.

Updated 15 minutes ago

Netflix says it has ordered an adult animated comedy from "The Simpsons" mastermind Matt Groening.

"Disenchantment" will take place in the crumbling medieval kingdom of Dreamland, which is populated by hard-drinking princess Bean, her elf companion Elfo and her personal demon Luci.

The series will feature the voice talents of Abbi Jacobson ("Broad City"), Nat Faxon ("Friends from College") and Eric Andre ("The Eric Andre Show"). Netflix has ordered 20 episodes of the new series, which will premiere next year.

Groening says "Disenchantment" will focus on "how to keep laughing in a world full of suffering and idiots." Along with "The Simpsons," which this fall begins its 29th season on Fox, he was a creator of the animated series "Futurama."

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.