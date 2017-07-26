Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Movies/TV

Murrysville's 'Mirror Image' advances again on 'America's Got Talent'
Mary Pickels | Wednesday, July 26, 2017, 11:39 a.m.
Singing and dancing brothers (left) Colton and Trent Edwards from Murrysville advanced to the next round of the popular reality show “America’s Got Talent.”

"Mirror Image," otherwise known as twin brothers Colton and Trent Edwards of Murrysville, continue to advance on NBC's popular TV reality show "America's Got Talent," moving on Tuesday during their most recent performance and judging.

The siblings, 16, performed the Mamas and the Papas' song "California Dreamin'" and danced to Sia's "The Greatest," continuing to win support from celebrity judges, excepting Simon Cowell.

The twins will be juniors at Franklin Regional Senior High School. They live with their parents, Kevin and Gia Edwards.

The boys have been jointly expressing their talents all their lives, their father said. Posts on their Twitter account for their act show them performing at a function of the New York City Dance Alliance and practicing during a visit to the beach.

The brothers are students at Appolonia Leake Dance Company in Penn Hills and formerly attended DeStella Dance Centre in Export.

They competed at recent dance conventions in Pittsburgh. According to their mother, they placed third with their duet at an NYCDA event and each placed with a solo performance at a NUVO convention.

At a Velocity convention, each won a Maximum Velocity Artist scholarship, but they were unable to attend that organization's national competition.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

