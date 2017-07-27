CMU grad Bomer is 'The Last Tycoon' in new Amazon series

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Matt Bomer has gone Hollywood big-time.

The 2000 Carnegie Mellon University drama grad will be the first to say that "The Last Tycoon," author F. Scott Fitzgerald's distillation of 1930s Hollywood at its back-stabbing best, can serve as an index to today's Tinseltown tumult, where honor and hypocrisy are often mistaken one for the other.

He should know: Bomer, a dashing debonair star with matinee idol looks and full resume of theater, TV and big-screen credits, offers a telescopic take on Hollywood and the men who pictured it in their own image in "The Last Tycoon."

The 10-part Amazon Studios mini-series premieres July 28 on the online network, with Bomer as Monroe Stahr, the producer and star-maker whose back story is worthy of its own movie. The TV production was created by Billy Ray, based on Fitzgerald's unfinished novel, which was fleshed out and finished by the Fitzgerald's friend, Edmund Wilson, in 1941.

Matt Bomer (left) and Kelsey Grammer in "The Last Tycoon." Photo by Amazon Studios

Stahr is the series focal point as he attempts to get a movie made about his late wife, a screen siren who died in a fiery tragedy two years earlier. His entanglements with studio boss Pat Brady (Kelsey Grammer) complicate a picture already dripping in romance and revenge, set against the backdrop of Nazi Germany's surprising stranglehold on American studios' casting decisions.

Attending CMU "was a nice introduction to the (Hollywood) process," says the 39-year-old native of Webster Groves, Mo., who grew up in rural Texas.

But it was at CMU, he says, that he got grounded in the arts, and got a ground-floor introduction to what it took to make it in the arts. Bomer was one of only 17 applicants to be admitted among the hundreds who auditioned for the prestigious drama program. The difference, he says with a chuckle, is, "I only had to make it through one audition at CMU; in Hollywood, it's one after the other."

Matt Bomer in "The Normal Heart." Photo by HBO

He has done well there, too; Bomer earned a Golden Globe Award and Emmy nomination for his starring role in "The Normal Heart," HBO's TV adaptation of Larry Kramer's landmark drama about AIDS; received applause and acclaim for his work as a con man on USA's "White Collar"; and starred in "American Horror Story."

His body of work in film includes "Magic Mike" (2012) and its 2015 sequel, "Magic Mike XXL."

Matt Bomer (right) and Channing Tatum in 2012's "Magic Mike." Photo by Iron Horse Entertainment

Fame hasn't made Bomer forget those who helped him through various stages of life.

Indeed, when he needed some dialectic help in "White Collar," he collared Don Wadsworth, one of his former voice teachers from CMU, to be brought on board to help.

"I've always stayed connected to Don," says Bomer of the professor who was one of several who taught him how "to use the tools you're handed in life. At CMU, you were given training holistically.

"Those were great, innocent times," he says of arriving on campus for his four-year stay starting in 1996.

One of his projects was to assume the characteristics of an animal. "Yes, I was a peacock," he laughs. "It was such a rewarding experience, such a tricky thing to change yourself (into another species)."

For a kid from rural Texas, being at CMU was an eye-opener, he says. "What I received from their conservatory program nurtures and sustains me now" — preparing him for the "brutal hours one must commit" to the business.

"CMU was a safe place to do all that," he says, and so was Pittsburgh.

Bomer fondly recalls those "wonderful pancakes at Pamela's — I'm a pancake freak" and the French fries at the "O."

He gets to reveal yet another aspect of his multi-faceted talents in the near future: "I'm currently doing a workshop of a play" that he hopes will take him to Broadway next season.

In the meantime, his greatest role off-stage remains a sense of wonderment: Dad to three children, being brought up alongside his husband, Simon Halls, a publicity company executive. The couple wed in 2011.

Would Bomer encourage his kids to take to the stage or screen? "No, I wouldn't encourage them to be in the business," he says with a laugh. "By no means."

Matt Bomer (left) and Zachary Quinto at the 2014 Tony Awards File photo

It is no mean feat to survive in the business he has chosen for himself: But if CMU has taught Bomer anything, it is the need to keep stretching, to keep learning. And he wouldn't mind taking that act back to Pittsburgh. "I would love to get back to CMU and teach," he says.

Comer and fellow CMU alum Zachary Quinto ("Star Trek," "Heroes"), who graduated in 1999, helped debut the "Tony Honor for Excellence in Theatre Education presented by Carnegie Mellon University" at the 2014 Tony Awards.

Michael Elkin is a Tribune-Review contributing writer, and an arts writer, playwright and author of the novel, "I, 95."