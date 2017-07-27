Manor in Squirrel Hill picked as coolest movie theater in Pennsylvania
Updated 57 minutes ago
Movie buffs in Pittsburgh already love the Manor Theatre in Squirrel Hill.
Word is spreading about its cool factor.
Cosmopolitan.com has named the Manor the coolest theater in Pennsylvania.
The magazine this week unveiled its picks for coolest movie theater in every state.
The Coolest Movie Theater in Every State https://t.co/irDynUA3OE pic.twitter.com/TCL5xGK1aF— Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) July 27, 2017
The magazine praised the Manor's versatility and its "higher end concession stand."
"It's not much cheaper than a multiplex theater but there's a student discount and a ticket special on Wednesdays," the magazine said.
The theater along Murray Avenue underwent renovations in 2012 , adding a bar that sells wine, beer and cocktails.
The Manor is in good company. The magazine's picks included the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California and the historical Fargo Theater in North Dakota.