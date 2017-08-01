Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

Movie review: Al Gore returns in 'An Inconvenient Sequel'

Katie Walsh | Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, 1:00 p.m.
Paramount Pictures
Al Gore in 'An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power.'

Updated 40 minutes ago

With articles about climate change going viral on social media, reports of extreme weather events and melting glaciers circling in the news, and the president's recent decision to leave the Paris climate accord, it seems that this couldn't be a better or scarier time for "An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power" to hit theaters.

A follow-up to former Vice President Al Gore and Davis Guggenheim's Oscar-winning 2006 documentary, "An Inconvenient Truth," this film seems like it almost might be too terrifying or depressing for those audiences concerned about climate change. But "An Incovenient Sequel" is surprising, vital, fascinating, edifying and absolutely crucial viewing for all of us who plan to continue inhabiting this planet for a while.

Directors Bonnie Cohen and Jon Shenk take over for Guggenheim, and Gore is again the star of the show, but this film is far more than a slide show. There is footage of Gore giving talks around the world, at his climate leadership trainings, but we follow Gore off the stage too, as he experiences the real effects of climate change, wading through Miami high tides swamping the city streets, or visiting with victims of Typhoon Haiyan that devastated Tacloban City in the Philippines.

But the most compelling material follows Gore at the Paris climate talks in November 2015. Arriving early for a live broadcast, Gore and his team have to be evacuated in the wake of the Bataclan terrorist attack. It's an incredible moment that offers the opportunity for Gore to expound on the many different ways climate change will affect our existence. Climate events are going to become more extreme, and civilization will break down along the seams of class, wealth, access and other social dividers. His description of the way the drought in Syria played a part in the civil war that paved the way for ISIS to gain traction in that country is illuminating, and chilling.

Part of the story thrust of "An Inconvenient Sequel" is Gore's tireless negotiation in Paris to bring India into the agreement, and to prevent the building of hundreds of coal-burning factories to create jobs. Gore's careful diplomacy is thrown into stark relief with the hindsight knowledge of Donald Trump's seemingly cavalier decision to leave the Paris accord.

But somehow, "An Inconvenient Sequel" is empowering, not depressing. Yes, the visuals of Gore walking on rapidly melting glaciers are horrifying. But he is quick to remind us that there are other parts of the world that are picking up the renewable energy slack, notably, Chile. There are moments to cheer as well as jeer.

Katie Walsh is a Tribune News Service movie critic.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.