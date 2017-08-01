Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

Documentary 'Woman on Fire' gets Pittsburgh premiere date
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, 1:51 p.m.
WOMAN ON FIRE
Brooke Guinan is the first openly transgender firefighter in New York City. She is the lead character in 'Woman of Fire,' a film that addresses the challenges of transitioning in the department’s macho profession, as well as examines her relationship to Jim Baker, her boyfriend of two years. The film, by Pittsburgh-based filmmaker Julie Sokolow, will be shown from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Carnegie Museum of Art Theater in Oakland on. Aug. 25.

Updated 41 minutes ago

Carnegie Museum of Art in Oakland will host the Pittsburgh premiere of "Woman on Fire," a film by Pittsburgh-based filmmaker Julie Sokolow from 7 to 10 p.m. Aug. 25.

It tells the story of Brooke Guinan, the first openly transgender firefighter in New York City. In addition to the challenges of transitioning within the macho profession, the film examines Guinan's relationship to Jim Baker, her boyfriend of two years.

As a third-generation firefighter, Guinan has a passion for heroism that runs in her blood. Her father George is a respected lieutenant and 911 survivor, with a 35-year legacy in the Fire Department of New York.

People always asked Guinan if she would follow in her father's footsteps. But when she transitions from male to female in her father's workplace, it poses not only a challenge within the department, but also to the customs of the people she cares about the most — her traditional family.

Meanwhile, her boyfriend struggles to come out to his family. A wise-cracking Air Force veteran, Baker still hasn't told his mother that Guinan is a transwoman. The couple realizes that having the life they want means being vulnerable in the face of judgment.

The film premiered at the DOC NYC, America's largest documentary film festival in November 2016.

The film won best documentary by audience at Geena Davis' Bentonville Film Festival in May 2017. In June, the Brooklyn-based distribution company FilmRise announced that it had acquired worldwide rights to "Woman on Fire."

Guinan and Baker will attend the screening, as will Sokolow, producer Danny Yourd, and members of Animal, the Pittsburgh-based production company.

After the screening, the museum will host a question-and-answer session with Sokolow, Guinan and Baker, followed by a reception.

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.