Documentary 'Woman on Fire' gets Pittsburgh premiere date

Carnegie Museum of Art in Oakland will host the Pittsburgh premiere of "Woman on Fire," a film by Pittsburgh-based filmmaker Julie Sokolow from 7 to 10 p.m. Aug. 25.

It tells the story of Brooke Guinan, the first openly transgender firefighter in New York City. In addition to the challenges of transitioning within the macho profession, the film examines Guinan's relationship to Jim Baker, her boyfriend of two years.

As a third-generation firefighter, Guinan has a passion for heroism that runs in her blood. Her father George is a respected lieutenant and 911 survivor, with a 35-year legacy in the Fire Department of New York.

People always asked Guinan if she would follow in her father's footsteps. But when she transitions from male to female in her father's workplace, it poses not only a challenge within the department, but also to the customs of the people she cares about the most — her traditional family.

Meanwhile, her boyfriend struggles to come out to his family. A wise-cracking Air Force veteran, Baker still hasn't told his mother that Guinan is a transwoman. The couple realizes that having the life they want means being vulnerable in the face of judgment.

The film premiered at the DOC NYC, America's largest documentary film festival in November 2016.

The film won best documentary by audience at Geena Davis' Bentonville Film Festival in May 2017. In June, the Brooklyn-based distribution company FilmRise announced that it had acquired worldwide rights to "Woman on Fire."

Guinan and Baker will attend the screening, as will Sokolow, producer Danny Yourd, and members of Animal, the Pittsburgh-based production company.

After the screening, the museum will host a question-and-answer session with Sokolow, Guinan and Baker, followed by a reception.

