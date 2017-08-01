Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

Carol Burnett returning to TV with 'A Little Help'

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, 3:33 p.m.
Actress, comedian Carol Burnett speaks at the Cancer Moonshot Summit at Howard University in Washington in 2016.

Updated 1 hour ago

Carol Burnett says she'll be playing her inner self in a new Netflix series: An 8-year old.

Netflix announced that the comedy great will star in an unscripted comedy series titled “A Little Help with Carol Burnett.”

The streaming service said the half-hour show will give children ages 4 to 8 the chance to solve real-life issues brought to them by celebrities and others.

In a statement, Burnett said she was asked once how old she was inside and decided she was about 8.

Burnett added that it will be fun playing with kids her own age. The star of TV, film and stage is 84.

Netflix said the 12-episode series is set to debut in 2018.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.